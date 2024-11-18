Primexbt Acquires FSCA License To Launch Operations In South Africa

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimeXBT , a leading multi-asset trading platform, is pleased to announce that it has secured a regulatory license from the Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa. This strategic expansion into the South African is a testament to PrimeXBT's commitment to providing secure, transparent, and innovative trading solutions to traders in the region.

With the FSCA license, PrimeXBT is fully authorized to offer its comprehensive suite of trading services to partners and traders in South Africa. This includes access to a wide range of financial instruments, cutting-edge trading tools, and robust market analysis. By operating under the FSCA's regulatory framework, PrimeXBT ensures that its clients in South Africa have an opportunity to benefit from enhanced market integrity and protection.

PrimeXBT's entry into the South African market is part of its broader mission to democratize access to financial markets. PrimeXBT aims to empower traders of all levels with the tools and resources they need to succeed. This commitment to inclusivity and innovation has been a hallmark of PrimeXBT's global operations.

Commenting on the new license, Matthew Hayward, Senior Market Analyst at PrimeXBT said:“The South African trading market is experiencing a surge in interest for trading. We are excited to provide access to diverse markets, helping traders enter trading on their own terms. Our platform is designed to meet the unique needs of local traders, offering them a secure, user-friendly, and feature-rich trading environment.”

PrimeXBT plans to contribute to educational initiatives and community support programs in South Africa, further solidifying its commitment to the region. This marks another significant milestone in PrimeXBT's ongoing efforts to deliver more value to traders worldwide.

The acquisition of the FSCA license and the upcoming launch in South Africa are another step in PrimeXBT's journey of expanding its global footprint while ensuring regulatory compliance and transparency. As the broker continues to innovate and grow, it remains focused on providing the best possible trading experience for its clients in South Africa and beyond.

Users can learn more about PrimeXBT here .

About

PrimeXBT (PTY) LTD (previously named Stack Advisory (PTY) LTD) is an authorized financial services provider in South Africa with license number 45697. PrimeXBT (PTY) LTD acts as an intermediary between the investor and the market maker which is the counterparty to the products purchased through PrimeXBT.

PrimeXBT is a leading CFD broker, licensed and regulated by the FSCA, that offers an all-in-one trading platform to trade over 100 popular markets, including CFDs, Forex, Indices, Commodities. Since its founding in 2018, the PrimeXBT brand has grown exponentially, serving 1,000,000+ traders in 150+ countries worldwide. To make investing available to all, PrimeXBT lowers the barriers of entry providing easy and secure access to the financial markets with the industry-best trading conditions and innovative tools. Clients enjoy the confidence of trading with a trusted and reliable financial service provider, committed to empowering traders.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, users should consider whether they understand how these leveraged products work and whether they can afford the high risk of losing their money. PrimeXBT does not accept clients from Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on the PrimeXBT website.

Contact

PrimeXBT

...