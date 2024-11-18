Ageagle Aerial Systems Invited To The White House For Key Discussions On Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Uavs) 

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, announces the company recently attended the White House by invitation to engage in strategic discussions regarding the future of commercial unmanned aerial (UAVs).

The meeting assembled key stakeholders from the UAV industry along with government officials from the National Security Council and National Economic Council to explore a variety of issues including supply chain security, manufacturing, and policies related to beyond visual line of sight operations (BVLOS) in U.S. airspace.

AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented,“We are honored to have been invited to the White House to discuss the transformative potential of the commercial UAV market. This invitation underscores our commitment to innovation and its contributions to the trajectory of drone technology in the United States. This dialogue is an important step toward fostering collaboration between the private sector and government, ensuring that we harness and scale the benefits of this technology in the most effective and responsible manner. We look forward to future opportunities to strengthen our support for safety and compliance measures as the use of UAVs to provide precise real-time intelligence continues to grow in both the government and commercial markets.”

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“suggest,”“target,”“aim,”“should,” "will,”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle's products, the success of new programs, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.