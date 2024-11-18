(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALAMEDA ISLAND, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- genXtraits Inc. (genXtraits) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Pairwise to deploy its FulcrumTM editing tools to engineer targeted gene edits into genomes to produce crop traits.

genXtraits is an innovative start-up based in the San Francisco Bay Area, which has developed proprietary algorithms that identify specific repressor sequences in genomes that can be modified, via targeted gene editing, to activate genes which produce valuable traits such as environmental stress tolerance and improved nutritional composition. Unlike most plant gene editing companies, genXtraits is generating dominant traits by boosting the activity of master regulator genes, which enables more effective breeding of improved crop varieties.

Pairwise's FulcrumTM Platform includes a proprietary set of CRISPR-based gene editing technologies. Through the agreement with Pairwise, genXtraits can now access FulcrumTM editing tools to generate new crop traits, based on gene editing of the target regions in genomes that are identified by genXtraits' computational analysis. Under the terms of the license, genXtraits has the right to develop and commercialize new crop varieties containing the FulcrumTM derived gene-edited traits on a global basis.

Dr. Oliver Ratcliffe, Co-Founder & CEO of genXtraits, said ,“Our approach is fundamentally different to what most other companies are doing with gene editing. The competition has largely focused on breaking genes via gene-edited mutations. By contrast, we use our computational techniques to identify and target repressor sequences in genomes which, when mutated, boost the activity of master regulator genes. Our approach results in so called 'dominant traits' which are very useful in breeding programs and allows us to deliver complex traits such as drought and heat tolerance, which are becoming ever more important due to the pressure of climate change. Pairwise's FulcrumTM editing tools provides us the ability to precisely tune our edits for maximum impact.”

Ian Miller, Chief Operating Officer of Pairwise, said, “We're excited to have genXtraits join a growing list of innovative developers using Pairwise's proven tools to deliver traits benefitting growers, consumers, and the environment.”

The agreement with Pairwise opens the gateway for genXtraits to immediately begin developing new enhanced crop varieties, which have improved abiotic and biotic stress tolerance, and which can continue to generate good yields as growing conditions become harsher. Additionally, the firm is developing new varieties of major food crops which are fortified with elevated levels of critical nutrients which will provide important health benefits to a growing global population.

About genXtraits: genXtraits is a California-based crop genomics company founded on an innovative platform which allows for the activation of master regulator genes and the development of a new generation of crop traits, which will both protect crop yield in the face of climate change and provide consumers with more delicious and healthy food choices. genXtraits was established in late 2022 by plant biotechnology industry veterans and is advancing its own product pipeline in key crops as well as working through partnerships to maximize the impact of its platform. For more information, please visit:

About Pairwise: Pairwise is pioneering the application of CRISPR technology in food and agriculture. The company brings together leaders in agriculture, technology, and consumer foods to harness the transformative potential of new genomics technologies to create innovative new products. Pairwise is working to develop new varieties of crops, and to partner with organizations that seek to deliver innovation across the plant-based economy. Pairwise is backed by industry-leading seed companies and investors including Deerfield, Aliment Capital, Bayer, Leaps by Bayer, Temasek, and Corteva. For more information, please visit:

