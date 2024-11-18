Psychemedics Corporation Reminds Stockholders To Cast Their Votes For Upcoming Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ: PMD), a global leader in hair testing, reminds its stockholders to vote ahead of the Company's upcoming annual meeting of stockholders scheduled for November 25, 2024. Each stockholder's vote is important. The Company's Board of Directors recommends that stockholders vote "FOR" each proposal at the annual meeting.

Instructions for your shares are set forth below . The record date for the annual meeting is October 8, 2024. If you have previously voted your shares and do not wish to change your vote, you do not need to take any action. If you have already voted or given your proxy and wish to change your vote, you should follow the procedures described below and in the proxy materials previously distributed for the annual meeting. Even if you plan to attend the annual meeting, we urge you to vote by proxy in advance.



If you hold your shares through a broker or other nominee , please follow the instructions that you receive from your broker or other nominee to ensure that your shares are voted. Submitting your proxy will not prevent you from attending the annual meeting.



If you are a stockholder of record , you may submit your proxy over the Internet, by phone or by mail as described on the proxy card. These voting methods are summarized below:





By Telephone. If you do not have your Voting Control Number on hand, you may be able to vote by calling this line toll-free 844-618-1693. If you have your Voting Control Number, call toll-free (866) 586-3113 and following the voting instructions before 10:00 AM ET.





By Internet. Access the website located at and follow the on-screen instructions using your Voting Control Number, before 10:00 AM ET on November 25, 2024.

By Mail. Mark your proxy card, and then date, sign and return it in the postage-paid envelope so it is received prior to the annual meeting.



If you have any questions about how to vote your shares for the annual meeting, please contact the Company's proxy solicitor Alliance Advisors LLC at toll-free 844-618-1693

The Company strongly encourages all of its stockholders to read the Company's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 18, 2024 and other proxy materials relating to the annual meeting, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation is a leading global provider of innovative hair testing for drugs of abuse. With a commitment to accuracy and reliability, the company offers cutting-edge drug testing solutions. Psychemedics Corporation is dedicated to providing valuable insights and maintaining the highest standards in substance abuse testing.

Investor Relations:

Phone: 978-206-8220

Email: ...