CBIH Strengthens Clinical Research Team In Preparation For Launch Of Next-Generation Cannabinoid Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings (OTCMKTS: CBIH) continues to invest in top-tier talent as it prepares to launch its specialized and nutraceutical cannabinoid products.

These initiatives are driven by CBIH's commitment to enhancing quality of life for individuals facing chronic, degenerative, and life-threatening illnesses. Moreover, the company aims to lead the future of by developing innovative solutions such as mRNA vaccines for cancer and other prevalent diseases that are transforming modern medicine.

“Our mission goes beyond innovation: we aim to revolutionize the pharmaceutical industry with personalized, accessible treatments designed to significantly improve patients' quality of life. By focusing on molecular biology, nuclear medicine, genetics, and advanced technologies such as nanotechnology, picotechnology and femtotechnology, we are creating highly targeted cannabinoid-based drugs that meet the unique needs of a broader spectrum of patients,” says Rosangel Andrades, CBIH R&D Director.

As we near our product launch and continue to submit medical patents (13) to the USPTO, CBIH remains focused on strengthening our team to advance production and drive innovative research. Our goal is to position the company as an attractive partner for larger pharmaceutical firms, fostering opportunities for strategic alliances. We aim to lead the way in transformative therapeutic solutions using scientifically validated medical cannabinoids, capitalizing on the coming opportunities arising from the possible reclassification of cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III.

Under the leadership of Dr. Andrades, our R&D division has expanded significantly, enhancing our expertise and specialized teams to drive CBIH's accelerated growth. This enhanced talent pool empowers us to establish a sustainable product sales pipeline while maintaining the highest scientific and clinical standards.

Our R&D team is proud to include Dr. Stephanie Hartmann, M.D., and Dr. Yesiree Baptista, M.D., both distinguished medical practitioners and Principal Investigators in Cannabinoid Therapies. We are also supported by Dr. Jennifer Salgueiro, Ph.D. in Microbiology, and Dr. Nancy Duarte, Ph.D. in Biology and Immunology, whose molecular science expertise is instrumental in identifying new therapeutic targets within cannabinoid research. Additionally, our formulation department is reinforced by Dr. Laura Reina, Formulation Pharmacist, Dr. Ana María Maldonado, Ph.D. in Pharmacy, and Dr. Angélica Clavijo, Master in Process Design and Management, MBA, who bring invaluable expertise to our team.

"With a team of highly qualified professionals, the company is committed to addressing critical challenges such as mental health disorders. Recognizing that these conditions can profoundly impact individuals across all demographics and acknowledging the limited efficacy and accessibility of current treatment options, we strive to pioneer innovative, science-based solutions and to expand the therapeutic landscape to those in need,” says Brian Cuban, CBIH Advisory Director.

By fortifying its team with distinguished professionals, CBIH is strategically positioned to lead in the medical cannabis retail market and reinforce its role as a pioneer in scientific and medical research. With a deep commitment to advancing cannabinoid chemistry and innovative health solutions, CBIH aims to become a dominant force in the medical cannabis industry and the premier choice in national retailers.

