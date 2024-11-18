Ekso Bionics To Showcase Its Device Technology In ‘AI For Good’ Webinar On Tuesday, November 19

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the“Company”), an leader in exoskeleton for medical and industrial use, today announced that Katherine Strausser, Principal Controls Engineer at Ekso Bionics, will be participating in an 'AI for Good' webinar.

The webinar, entitled“AI-powered Exoskeletons Revolutionizing Rehabilitation and Mobility”, will take place on Tuesday, November 19 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The session will explore the latest exoskeleton technologies and challenges, illustrating how these technologies are not just assisting in overcoming physical limitations but are paving the way for a new era in medical rehabilitation. To register for the webinar, click here .

Katherine holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering and a master's degree from the University of California at Berkeley, and a bachelor's degree from Carnegie Mellon University. As one of the original inventors of the EksoNR device, Katherine primarily focuses on controls systems for robotics and the interaction of humans with exoskeleton devices.

