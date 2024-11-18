Eviden Enables Quantum Emulation In High-Performance Computing Through Dedicated Software

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, France – November 18, 2024 – Eviden , the Atos Group business leading in advanced computing today announces the launch of Qaptiva HPC, an innovative software tailored for high-performance computing (HPC) environments.

With Qaptiva HPC, research centers and organizations can now easily enhance large-scale simulation performance by implementing quantum computing emulation on their current HPC architecture, without integrating any additional hardware.

Qaptiva HPC stands out in the by managing large-scale simulations within a distributed environment that utilizes multiple clusters. This unique software offers a comprehensive environment capable of running large-scale simulations with high speed and a high number of qubits on distributed nodes located in HPC clusters.

It is currently utilized in the France Hybrid HPC Quantum Initiative, where it has successfully achieved emulations of up to 43 qubits using the dedicated computing resources assigned to that task.

The first version of the software integrates the Distributed LinAlg1 emulator, with which users can perform larger simulations, limited only by the memory size of their cluster, and achieve faster simulations.

Bob Sorensen, Chief Analyst for Quantum Computing, Hyperion Research commented“Qaptiva HPC marks a significant advancement in quantum emulation for high-performance computing. Quantum simulators, such as Qaptiva, offer quantum computing researchers, software developers, and end users an opportunity to fine tune their quantum computing efforts within a classical compute environment, mitigating the uncertainties and related errors that are inherent in current generation NISQ systems. Perhaps equally important, Qaptiva can be run on users' existing HPC hardware. Such capabilities could prove to be a valuable asset for those looking to harness the power of quantum computing for numerical simulation."

Dr. Cédric Bourrasset, Global Head of HPC-AI and Quantum Computing, Eviden, Atos Group said“After recently granting access to an IQM Spark quantum compute r through our offer, Qaptiva HPC is another crucial milestone that fulfills a promise made during the launch of Qaptiva in April 2023 and demonstrates once again our innovation capabilities. Users can now easily perform quantum emulation in their HPC environments with this unique software, benefitting from field-proven reliability, unmatched performance, and scalability.”

Eviden's Qaptiva is an end-to-end quantum offering, with a complete quantum computing application development environment, enriched by consulting services and an ecosystem of software and hardware partners. With this new addition, Qaptiva now offers an appliance for emulation and software to program circuits, as well as a software component that can be installed on an HPC cluster for quantum computing emulation.

