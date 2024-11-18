Coryell Roofing Welcomes Trish Martin As New Territory Manager For Arkansas & Tennessee

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Trish MartinNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Coryell Roofing is excited to announce the appointment of Trish Martin as the new Territory Manager for Arkansas and Tennessee, operating out of our Tennessee office. Trish joins Coryell Roofing with a rich background in administrative and professional learning coordination, having previously excelled in her role at the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS).During her six-year tenure at TOSS, Trish was instrumental in membership services, event planning, and building significant relationships with educators and leaders throughout Tennessee. Her deep connection with the educational community and her commitment to fostering growth and excellence align perfectly with Coryell Roofing's values.Trish's enthusiasm for serving others was one of her driving motivations for joining Coryell Roofing. She remarks, "The culture and dedication to helping others at Coryell, demonstrated by leaders like Dr. Lynch, truly resonated with me. I am thrilled to start my role here and see great potential in aligning our services with the needs of educational institutions across my territories."Coryell Roofing is confident that Trish's experience and dedication will greatly benefit our clients in Arkansas and Tennessee. Her focus will be on enhancing the service experience and offering tailored roofing solutions that support the infrastructure and operational needs of facilities in her region."Trish embodies our core values of integrity, excellence, and growth. Her professional philosophy and commitment to community service will enhance our efforts to serve our clients and their communities effectively," said Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing.Trish is also inspired by Coryell Roofing's family-first approach, which harmonizes with her own life, supporting her and her daughter as they embark on this new chapter.We look forward to her contributions and are excited about the opportunities her leadership will bring to the regions of Arkansas and Tennessee.About Coryell RoofingCoryell Roofing is committed to providing top-tier roofing solutions across the United States, ensuring high standards of quality and service in every project. Our dedication to integrity, excellence, and progressive growth makes us a leader in the roofing industry.

