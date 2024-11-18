AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE ALLIANCE NAMES THIRD-PARTY EVENT ATTENDANCE AUDITOR: ALLIANCE FOR AUDITED MEDIA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Audited attendance comes to auto shows.

- Kevin Mazzucola, Chairman, AEAWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Automotive Experience Alliance (AEA), a coalition of auto shows that aims to improve the automotive by establishing standard processes, practices, and messaging, has recently named the Alliance for Audited (AAM) as its third-party event attendance auditor. With this new partnership, AAM will provide independent audits to verify registration and attendance data at AEA-member auto shows to further bolster trust and transparency within the industry.AAM is the industry's trusted source for independently verified media metrics, As the largest not-for-profit media assurance organization, AAM audits more than 1,000 media, ad tech and event companies to industry standards and best practices for measurement, transparency, sustainability, privacy and more.“This is an exciting milestone for the Automotive Experience Alliance,” said AEA Chairman Kevin Mazzucola.“Sourcing an independent attendance auditor was a top priority in founding the alliance. The AEA partnership with AAM signals our member shows' commitment to enhance transparency while also driving measurable results for our exhibitors. Our focus remains on delivering tangible value that supports growth and strengthens relationships between show producers and automakers,” Mazzucola added.“We're excited to partner with AEA to elevate the automotive event industry,” said Richard Murphy, AAM CEO, president and managing director.“This partnership underscores AEA's commitment to transparency and adherence to standards for data integrity, empowering the automotive sector with insights that support growth, accountability and informed decision-making.”The AEA was formed in 2024 with a core mission to define and adopt a standard set of processes, practices, methodologies, metrics and messaging that drive more value for the entire automotive ecosystem including consumers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, sponsors and show producers.AEA membership is open to all auto shows. To date, 27 auto shows have joined the alliance. The AEA is governed by a board of directors compiled by show producers from across the country, including: Arizona International Auto Show, Atlanta International Auto Show, Austin Auto Show, Buffalo Auto Show, Chicago Auto Show, Cleveland Auto Show, Denver Auto Show, Detroit Auto Show, Greater Charlotte Auto Show, Hampton Roads International Auto Show, Houston Auto Show, Kansas City Auto Show, Milwaukee International Auto Show, North Texas Auto Expo, OKC Auto Show, Oregon International Auto Show, Pennsylvania Auto Show, Philadelphia Auto Show, Pittsburgh International Auto Show, San Antonio Auto Show, Seattle International Auto Show, Silicon Valley Auto Show, St. Louis Auto Show, Toledo Auto Show, Twin Cities Auto Show, Utah International Auto Expo and Washington DC Auto Show.The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) fully supports the AEA and its mission to strengthen shows, streamline processes and engage partners across the auto show spectrum.For more information, visit AutomotiveExperienceAlliance or contact Chairman Kevin Mazzucola at .... For more information on the Alliance for Audited Media, visit auditedmedia.###About Automotive Experience AllianceThe Automotive Experience Alliance is a coalition of auto shows whose mission is to define and adopt a standard set of processes, practices, methodologies, metrics and messaging that drive more value for the entire automotive ecosystem including consumers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, sponsors and show producers. For more information, please visit AutomotiveExperienceAlliance.About the Alliance for Audited MediaAs the largest not-for-profit media assurance organization, the Alliance for Audited Media delivers impartial, credible data to help media buyers buy and sellers sell. AAM works alongside the media and advertising industry to establish standards that can be verified independently, ensuring the legitimacy of the businesses that drive media's progress. AAM also provides verification for compliance programs including brand safety, privacy, sustainability and tech assurance. Learn more at auditedmedia.

Kevin Mazzucola

Automotive Experience Alliance Inc.

+19498675622 ext.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

