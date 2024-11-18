AI Takes Centre Stage At Network Science's Deep Tech Innovation Alley

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Showcasing Power of AR/VR

CEO's Opening Keynote

- Sandeep HardikarMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 9th edition of Deep Tech Innovation Alley on November 26th by Network Science is an exclusive, invite-only event bringing together 50 CEOs ready to redefine the future with AI and Deep Tech. Held at the iconic Jio World Centre, this one-of-a-kind experience is already fully booked, marking it as the go-to event for trailblazing leaders looking to drive transformative change.The AI 101 Masterclass: Demystifying AI for CEOs to Unlock Transformative PowerThe event begins with the much-anticipated AI 101 Masterclass, crafted specifically for CEOs to uncover how AI and Generative AI are reshaping industries and creating unprecedented opportunities. Through compelling insights and actionable strategies, attendees will explore how AI can drive sustainable growth and transform interconnected enterprise functions. This masterclass delivers not just inspiration but a clear vision for actionable impact, brought to life with industry-specific examples.Innovation Alley: Touch, Feel & Experience AI / Deep TechStep into Innovation Alley, a curated showcase of groundbreaking solutions driving tomorrow's industries. From Climate Tech innovations and Digital Twins to AI Orchestration Platforms and Generative AI use cases, this interactive zone will immerse attendees in the possibilities of hyper-personalization in marketing, immersive technologies, and AI Agents/Conversational Bots. In an unprecedented feature, three pioneering clients will present their own transformative innovations, a first-of-its-kind segment that offers exclusive insights into real-world applications of AI and Deep Tech.A CEO's Playbook , Reinvented: The Launch of Volume 2DTIA 9 also marks the unveiling of Changing the World with Deep Tech Innovation: Volume 2. This exclusive playbook, designed for today's forward-thinking CEOs, offers essential tools, expert strategies, and insights to navigate and lead AI-driven transformations with confidence and clarity.Exclusive and TransformativeWith only 50 seats, DTIA 9 is an intimate, exclusive gathering of top-tier leaders driving innovation across industries. The event is invite-only and already fully booked, reflecting its unmatched value and the calibre of participants it attracts.

Sandeep Hardikar

Network Science

