Together AI And Hypertec Cloud Join Forces To Co-Build Turbocharged NVIDIA GB200 Cluster Of 36K Blackwell Gpus

This AI infrastructure partnership brings optimized

NVIDIA GB200, H100 and H200 clusters delivering accelerated AI development through faster training, inference and enhanced cost efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2024

Together AI , the leading AI acceleration cloud, a pioneer in open-source AI research and high-performance GPU Clusters, has partnered with Hypertec Cloud , a large-scale AI and high-performance computing IaaS solution provider. This partnership combines Together AI's high-performance GPU Clusters and deep AI research expertise with Hypertec Cloud's infrastructure compute and data center capabilities to deliver next generation infrastructure to accelerate training, fine-tuning, and inference of large generative AI models, surpassing the AI industry's demand for performance, scale, and reliability.



The partnership has the capacity to deploy a cluster of 36,000+ NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 GPUs starting Q1 2025, complementing thousands of existing H100 and H200 GPUs across North America. This expansion aims to serve the growing computational demands of frontier model developers, AI solution providers, and enterprises in technology, finance, and healthcare.



This partnership will deliver sustainable AI infrastructure solutions with superior cluster performance, uptime, and scale at industry-best deployment times. With near-term data center capacity already secured across North America and Europe, Together AI and Hypertec Cloud can deploy more than 100,000 GPUs within 2025.



"We are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership with Together AI and bring together our distinct expertise to deliver next-generation high-performance AI solutions that are as efficient as they are powerful," said Jonathan Ahdoot, President of Hypertec Cloud. "Our GPU clusters, large-scale secured data center capacity, and commitment to sustainability combined with Together AI's expertise and model optimization capabilities ensure that our joint customers can rapidly access highly optimized large AI clusters with unmatched service levels at scale while minimizing the impact on our planet."



Together AI brings deep expertise in AI systems research and an integrated platform that supports the entire AI lifecycle - from pre-training through fine-tuning to inference. Together GPU Clusters, powered by NVIDIA H100, H200, and soon GB200 GPUs, are uniquely optimized with the Together Kernel Collection (TKC), a suite of unique software enhancements that accelerate the largest AI workloads. Developed by a team of leading AI researchers, including Together AI's co-founder and Chief Scientist and FlashAttention creator, Tri Dao, Together GPU Clusters deliver up to a 24% speed increase for high-frequency training operations and up to a 75% boost in FP8 inference tasks, reducing GPU hours and lowering costs. This allows customers to achieve industry-leading performance and cost-efficiency in training and inference at scale.



With Hypertec Cloud's ability to deliver large-scale data center and GPU compute capacity at scale with industry-best deployment times and uptime, Together AI can now rapidly scale its infrastructure to support the largest and most complex AI models.



"We are excited to partner with Hypertec Cloud to expand our highly performant and reliable Together GPU Cluster footprint, serving the exponentially growing computational needs of our global customers," said Vipul Ved Prakash, CEO of Together AI. "Through Hypertec's strategically located data centers and Together AI's fleet of GPU Clusters - featuring innovations like Together Kernel Collection - customers can now achieve industry-leading performance and cost-efficiency in training frontier models and running inference at scale."



