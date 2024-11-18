Genpact Named To Forbes' World's Best Employers 2024 List For Fourth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Recognition is a testament to Genpact's commitment to positive employee experience and engagement, and its culture of and innovation

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact

(NYSE: G ), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, today announced its inclusion on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2024

for the fourth consecutive year. Genpact's inclusion on this list is a testament to its dedication to creating a positive and inclusive workplace culture that fosters employee engagement, well-being, continuous learning, and career growth.

"In a world increasingly shaped by technology, talent remains a key differentiator," said Balkrishan "BK" Kalra, President and CEO, Genpact . "At Genpact, we have ramped investments in our people. Actively learning, unlearning, relearning, and upskilling is at the heart of our culture. This is vital for harnessing the power of advanced technologies and AI, empowering our teams to unlock value for clients, shareholders, and communities."

Forbes, in collaboration with market research firm Statista, surveyed more than 300,000 employees across more than 50 countries, focusing on multinational corporations with at least 1,000 employees across two or more continental regions. This comprehensive assessment included both direct and indirect feedback from employees, who were asked to rate their employers based on such criteria as salary, talent development, and remote work options. Employee evaluations also included industry comparisons, highlighting companies that stood out positively or negatively.

This is Genpact's latest recognition as an employer of choice. Other recent awards include –



TIME's World's Best Companies 2024 and America's Best Midsize Companies 2024

Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2024 List

Forbes America's Best Employers for Women 2024 List

Ranked #5 in the '50 Best Firms For Data Scientists To Work For 2024' List by Analytics India Magazine

Forbes World's Best Employers 2023 List

2024 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G ) is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future. Our 125,000+ people across 30+ countries are driven by our innate curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients. Powered by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we serve and transform leading enterprises, including the Fortune Global 500, with our deep business and industry knowledge, digital operations services, and expertise in data, technology, and AI.

