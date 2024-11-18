Launch Of The Book“Anuranjani” By Subedar Major Shriniwas Tadiyan Manohar

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) BFC Publications is excited to announce the release of "Anuranjani," authored by Subedar Major Shriniwas Tadiyan 'Manohar,' which explores the rich blend of India's civilization, culture, religion, and philosophy. Through a collection of thought-provoking poems, the dives into the complex fabric of human life, examining how joy and sorrow are intertwined within our personal and social experiences.



It highlights the influence of Jain, Buddhist, and Sanatan traditions, as well as the teachings of saints, scholars, and reformers, which have shaped India's spiritual and cultural landscape. The author offers insights into the cycles of karma, social harmony, and human emotions. Through a mix of engaging and entertaining anecdotes,"Anuranjani" aims to captivate readers of all ages and inspire deep reflection on the journey of life and the unseen forces guiding us.



BFC Publications has taken great pride in making this book accessible to all. Get your copy from BFC Publications, which are available on Amazon, Flipkart, Amazon Kindle, Google Book Store, and the BFC Store.



