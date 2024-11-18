NOTICE TO SECURITYHOLDERS - NOVA CHEMICALS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF $400 MILLION OF NEW SENIOR NOTES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - NOVA Chemicals Corporation ("NOVA Chemicals") announced today that it intends to offer (the "Offering") $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2031 (the "Notes") in a private placement to eligible purchasers under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). NOVA Chemicals intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with cash on hand, to repay in full its senior secured term loan facility and terminate all commitments thereunder and to pay the fees and expenses relating to the Offering.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws. The Notes are being offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to certain non-U.S. persons outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes or any other securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including statements about the Offering and the intended use of proceeds. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could affect our actual results and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, NOVA Chemicals. In addition, the forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and except as required by applicable law, NOVA Chemicals undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

