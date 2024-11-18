Novonesis Will Host An Educational Conference Call On Energy On December 18
Date
11/18/2024 8:01:41 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Novonesis will host a spotlight educational session on our energy activities which is part of Planetary health Biosolutions. We will share insights about the industry, its development, and Novonesis' integral part of the industry's value chain. The session will be hosted as a conference call on December 18 at 15:00 CET.
To join the live webcast, please click here .
To register and receive access details for the conference call, please click here .
Attachment
MENAFN18112024004107003653ID1108897211
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.