D. Boral Capital LLC To Host Inaugural DBC Conference Featuring Kevin O’Leary As Keynote Speaker

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) to be held May 14, 2025 at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, bringing public and private company executives together with investors

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D. Boral Capital, a relationship-driven focused on growth issuers and their investors, today announces it will host its Inaugural DBC Conference on May 14, 2025 at The Plaza Hotel, New York City. Renowned businessman, entrepreneur, and investor Kevin O'Leary will be the event's keynote speaker.

O'Leary, also known as“Mr. Wonderful” on ABC's Shark Tank, will share his insights on growth initiatives at the Inaugural DBC Conference, which will bring together public and private executives with institutional investors, high-net worth individuals, and corporate clients. Sectors represented will include Consumer & Retail, Energy & Infrastructure, Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Industrials, Real Estate, Gaming & Lodging, Sustainability, and Technology, Media & Telecommunications. The conference will have a one-on-one format, allowing executives and investors to interact with each other in a friendly, engaging setting.

“Our Inaugural DBC Conference will enable companies to meet with investors in a personal forum, where they will have the opportunity to have impactful discussions focused on operational highlights, corporate successes, and growth opportunities,” said David W. Boral, Founder and CEO of D. Boral Capital.“We are leveraging our deep-rooted relationships to develop and cultivate connections that will help companies in the middle market with their capital market and strategic advisory needs. We look forward to making our inaugural event a resounding success.”

For more information about participation or sponsorship opportunities at the Inaugural DBC Conference, visit .

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York which provides advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. The Company has a proven track record of offering strategic guidance to clients across the globe in any sector, with access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America.

D. Boral Capital is a leader on Wall Street, having aggregated over $23 billion in capital across approximately 300 transactions through various product types.

Contact Us:

D. Boral Capital

590 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10022

Main Phone: +1 (212) 970-5150



...