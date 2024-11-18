Dscout Announces Co-Lab Continued: A Virtual Conference To Shake Up The Future Of UX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Dscout, a leader in experience research, is excited to announce Co-Lab Continued, a virtual event scheduled for November 20-21.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following the resounding success of its in-person Co-Lab held in Chicago, Dscout, a leader in experience research, is excited to announce Co-Lab Continued , a virtual event scheduled for November 20-21. This digital conference will offer a broader audience access to the transformative insights, discussions, and strategies shared at Co-Lab, empowering UX, design, product, and insights professionals worldwide to participate in this pivotal conversation.

With the theme of shaping the future of UX, Co-Lab brought together over 100 industry leaders for an immersive, collaborative experience. Now, Co-Lab Continued will expand on this foundation, delivering recorded talks, live Q&A sessions, and dynamic discussions to inspire and challenge participants worldwide.

Anyone working in UX, Research, Design, or Insights - or anyone who wants to learn more about these fields - is welcome to attend Co-Lab Continued. The virtual event will deliver fresh insights on critical industry topics, including the role of artificial intelligence in UX, the evolving needs of modern research teams, and the power of UX to drive business strategy. The event promises to be an enriching experience for anyone involved in UX, from seasoned researchers to those new to the field.

“We believe this is a pivotal moment in the evolution of UX and Design, and Co-Lab Continued makes the conversation around that more inclusive, impactful, and sustainable,” said Julie Norvaisas, Dscout's VP of User Experience.“Co-Lab Continued offers an opportunity for anyone-not just those able to attend Co-Lab in person-to be part of the conversation, to step into and influence this moment of transformation.”

Featured speakers include:

- Ricardo Prada, Director of AIUX at Google DeepMind

- Meg Cain, Director of Experience Design Research at PayPal

- Sara Wachter-Boettcher, CEO of Active Voice

- Salvador Becerra, Senior Director of UX Research at Instagram

- Mina Jonsson, Director of UX Research at ADP

- Dr. Nikki Smith, Experience Research Manager at Enterprise Mobility

Co-Lab Continued reflects Dscout's commitment to fostering a connected community of UX professionals ready to step into their power, redefine purpose, and commit to the field's evolution. Attendees will have access to a blend of thought leadership and practical insights that empower them to shape the future of UX, grounded in inclusivity and innovation. Registration for Co-Lab Continued is now open at .

About Dscout

Dscout is a flexible Experience Research Platform for capturing in-context insights from high-quality participants. Leading brands use Dscout to test ideas, iterate quickly, collaborate, and build confidently. Learn more at dscout .

Kate Johnson

dscout

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.