Vault Hill And Tahaluf Forge Alliance To Bridge Africa And The Middle East Through Technology And Innovation

- Clement Edward, Portfolio Commercial director (PCD) at Tahaluf, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the worlds of Africa and the Middle East grow ever more connected, a groundbreaking alliance has emerged between Vault Hill and Tahaluf, signaling the dawn of a new era for African innovation on the global stage.Vault Hill, the tech company at the forefront of innovation, and Tahaluf, the masterminds behind some of Saudi Arabia's most prestigious events, have joined forces to redefine Africa's representation in global tech. This collaboration will spotlight African talent, entrepreneurship, and technology at three landmark events in Saudi Arabia: LEAP 2025 in February, 24 Fintech in September, and Black Hat 2025 in November.Vault Hill's journey into this alliance is more than just business-it's a vision. A vision of bridging two regions that are both emerging powerhouses in the tech world. Through its Vault Hill 3.0 strategy, the company is making strides to connect Africa's dynamic tech ecosystem with the Middle East, creating unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, growth, and innovation.With Africa now set to take center stage at LEAP 2025, 24 Fintech, and Black Hat, this marks the beginning of something far bigger than just a business collaboration.“We've always believed that Africa's tech landscape is rich with talent and untapped potential. This alliance with Tahaluf is our opportunity to not only showcase that talent but to elevate it onto a global stage,” said Maria Dervenco, COO of Vault Hill.“With our AI-powered business companion, Hillda, and the VH Games platform, we are bringing innovation and creativity from Africa into the heart of Saudi Arabia's tech movement.”The alliance goes beyond booths and stages. It's about increasing African participation in three key pillars of the global tech calendar:LEAP 2025: The region's premier tech event that connects innovators and policymakers from around the world.24 Fintech 2025: A deep dive into the future of financial technology.Black Hat 2025: The leading cybersecurity event that gathers experts to shape the future of global digital security.As these events loom on the horizon, the collaboration between Vault Hill and Tahaluf also supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which emphasizes the country's evolution into a global tech and innovation hub. Africa's participation, driven by Vault Hill's focus on cutting-edge AI and virtual reality, is key to turning that vision into a reality.“This collaboration represents more than just a business move; it's the beginning of a journey that connects two powerful tech ecosystems”,said Clement Edward, Portfolio Commercial director (PCD) at Tahaluf.“By working together, we're giving African tech innovators the stage they deserve and enabling Saudi Arabia's tech landscape to benefit from this emerging talent. We're excited to see where this journey takes us.”At the heart of this alliance is Vault Hill's unique tech offering. Hillda, the AI chatbot redefining customer service, will showcase the power of African innovation, while VH Games, Vault Hill's hyper-casual gaming platform, promises to bring a creative edge to the events, solidifying Africa's reputation as a global leader in technology.The Vault Hill and Tahaluf collaboration marks a significant step forward in connecting Africa with the Middle East, pushing the boundaries of what is possible through technology. With a shared vision of innovation, both regions are set to thrive as new doors open for African startups, tech leaders, and entrepreneurs.This alliance is not just about technology; it's about storytelling. The story of two regions coming together to shape the future of global tech.For more information, visit Vault Hill's website and Tahaluf's event page.About Vault HillVault Hill is a cutting-edge technology company pioneering innovation in AI, virtual worlds, and hyper-casual gaming through products like Hillda and VH Games. Focused on bridging the gap between Africa and global tech ecosystems, Vault Hill empowers entrepreneurs, startups, and businesses across emerging markets.About TahalufTahaluf is a premier organizer of world-class events in Saudi Arabia, including LEAP, 24 Fintech, and Black Hat, creating platforms for innovators, business leaders, and investors to connect, collaborate, and drive future growth.

