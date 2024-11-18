Automotive Over-The-Air Updates Market To Reach USD 19.29 Billion By 2032 Owing To Rising Demand For Electric Vehicles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive-Over-The-Air-Updates-Market

Growing demand for Automotive over-the-air updates to keep optimized, secure & user-friendly has quicker the adoption of advanced technology

- SNS InsiderAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Automotive Over-The-Air Updates MarketThe Automotive Over-The-Air Updates Market was USD 4.35 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 19.29 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18% over the forecast period of 2024–2032.Surge in Connected Vehicles Boosts Automotive Over-The-Air Updates Market as Demand for Seamless Software and Security Grows.The growth in connected vehicles, which exceeds 70% of the new vehicle sales in the developed economies, has soared the demand for over-the-air updates. Over-the-air updates are critical to the support of complex automotive systems such as ADAS, autonomous driving capabilities, and infotainment within the vehicle. Furthermore, with a dependency of around 90% on software, EVs boast OTA updates to ensure proper battery management and performance.The recent trend in an increase of OTA frequency by 75% over the past years reflects consumer expectations for easy-to-use and continually updated vehicle technology. OTA updates are also a critical aspect of ensuring cybersecurity in connected vehicles since more than 60% of vehicles can be vulnerable to cyber-attacks without proper software updates. Therefore, this technology is not only a convenience but a necessity in protecting the vehicle and providing users with secure and efficient experiences.Get a Sample Report of Automotive Over-The-Air Updates Market@Key Players Listed in Automotive Over-The-Air Updates Market Are:. Robert Bosch GmbH. Continental AG. NXP Semiconductors N.V. Verizon Communications Inc.. Airbiquity Inc. Infineon Technologies AG. Qualcomm Incorporated. Intel Corporation. HARMAN International. Aptiv. HERE Technologies. BlackBerry QNX Software Systems Limited. Garmin Ltd. and Intellias LtdAutomotive Over-The-Air Updates Market Driven by Software-Centric Shift and Demand for Connected Vehicle Enhancements.The primary drivers of the OTA update market are shifts in the automotive industry towards software-centric, interconnected vehicle systems. There are growing demands for in-car technology and infotainment systems to be upgraded through software and the increasing usage of IoT in vehicles. This has resulted in OEMs incorporating OTA capabilities as a means of meeting consumers' expectations for advanced telematics, navigation, and infotainment experiences.Vehicle software has progressed to a point where automotive companies are able to even force frequent OTA updates across the spectrum, bringing much-needed upgrades and cybersecurity provisions to their customers in timely fashion without having to step foot into the dealerships.According to analysts at SNS Insiders, Electric Vehicle Market is expected to reach USD 1570.12 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 12.34% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. With the Electric Vehicle Market seeing an upward graph due to government incentives and policy, there is a good scope of OTA updates happening. Since electric vehicles, for most part, solely depend on OTA for optimizing and improving the battery usage/charging efficiency and overall vehicle performance, it becomes quite a significant part of an EV ecosystem.Have Any Queries on Automotive Over-The-Air Updates Market Research Report? Ask Our Experts@Automotive Over-The-Air Updates Market Segment AnalysisBy Technology Type:The Automotive OTA Updates Market is dominated by the Software Over-the-Air (SOTA). The updates for SOTA are available for a range of applications such as improving advanced driver-assistance features, infotainment features, and rectifying system errors. Hence, this is a most sought-after segment that manufacturers would focus on providing user experience.By Application:The Telematics Control Unit (TCU) segment is dominant in terms of application as it represents the central function that is concerned with managing all functionalities relating to connected cars, which include remote diagnostics, emergency support, and vehicle tracking. TCUs play an important role in electric vehicles where they also play a part in the battery and charging management.By Vehicle Type:Passenger vehicles are the largest category under vehicle type, and mid-range and premium passenger vehicles are especially demanding of sophisticated in-car technology. Consumer preference for driver-assistance systems and infotainment in passenger vehicles makes demand for OTA updates more prevalent.Automotive Over-The-Air Updates Market Key Segmentation:By Technology Type. Firmware Over-the-Air. Software Over-the-AirBy Application. Telematics Control Unit. Electronic Control Unit. Infotainment. Safety & Security. OthersBy Vehicle Type. Passenger vehicles. Commercial vehicles. Electric vehiclesNeed any Customization Research as per your business requirements on Automotive Over-The-Air Updates Market, Request an Analyst@Regional AnalysisPresently, North America holds the highest share in the Automotive OTA Updates Market owing to its established automotive industry, significant investment in connected car technologies, and strong legislation that supports vehicle connectivity. Moreover, the high concentration of electric vehicles, where OTA is relied on for updates of software and security, gives the region a much higher leadership share.Europe region comes next as it constitutes the second-biggest market share following an advanced automobile market, raised technological awareness, and its government rules that increase their vehicles' safety in markets.Growth of the Automotive OTA Updates Market is going to be highly rapid in coming years particularly in Asia-pacific regions, majorly China and India. Considering the rapidly expanding automotive industry, growing consumer demand for connected car technology, and government support for EV adoption, this market is expected to remain strong for OTA in the region.Recent DevelopmentsOctober 2024: Cummins Inc announced that it will be partnering with Bosch Global Software and KPIT of India in the creation of a new open-source project for commercial vehicle telematics, called Eclipse CANought, that will be released as part of the Eclipse Software Defined Vehicle project. The new Eclipse CANought open-source project for commercial vehicle telematics is part of the larger Open Telematics initiative to reduce the cost of developing telematics applications in CVs. KPIT, India to provide remote diagnostics and OTA technology solutions for products offered by Cummins for commercial vehicle applications.Table Of Contents1. Introduction2. Industry Flowchart3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics5. Porter's 5 Forces Model6. Pest Analysis7. Automotive Over-The-Air Updates Market Segmentation, By Technology Type8. Automotive Over-The-Air Updates Market Segmentation, By Application9. Automotive Over-The-Air Updates Market Segmentation, By Vehicle Type10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Competitive Landscape13. Use Case and Best Practices14. ConclusionBuy a Complete Research Report of Automotive Over-The-Air Updates Market Analysis 2024-2032@About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.Contact Us:

Akash Anand

SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd

415-230-0044

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.