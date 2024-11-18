Current Sensor Market Is Expected To Expand At An Impressive 10.30% CAGR Through 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford, USA, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Current Sensor will attain a value of USD 5.79 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.30% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Rapidly surging demand for and portable electronic devices around the world is projected to boost sales of current sensors in the future. Growing sales of electric vehicles, high adoption of industrial robots, and investments in infrastructure development are slated to drive the demand for current sensors over the coming years. Download a detailed overview: Browse in-depth TOC on "Current Sensor Market"

Hall Effect Technology Takes Center Stage in Global Current Sensor Market Development

Ability to make coreless sensors through hall effect technology and advancements in the same technologies are projected to help the dominance of this segment. From robots to intelligent batteries, current sensors based on hall effect technology are projected to find a wide scope of application on a global level. Rising demand for industrial automation will also favor the demand for current sensors based on hall effect technologies going forward.

Rapid Digitization of Industrial Activity Helps Industrial End Users Bring in Major Revenue

Industries around the world are undergoing a digital transformation as penetration of digital technologies and automation rises rampantly. The growing use of industrial robots, automation devices, and other digital products in industries will help boost sales of current sensors over the coming years. Industrial end users are forecasted to boost market growth at a notable pace across the forecast period and beyond.

North America Takes the Top Spot in Global Current Sensor Demand Owing to Rising Use of Automation

North America is estimated to hold a major chunk of the global current sensor market share owing to rapid adoption of novel digital technologies and high use of automation. Increasing investments in the development of renewable energy infrastructure and grid modernization programs will also help boost market growth. Rising use of automation in multiple industry verticals and growing demand for electric vehicles will also boost current sensor sales in this region with the United States emerging as the top market.

Current Sensor Market Insights:

Drivers



Launch of new grid modernization programs

Growing sales of electric vehicles High adoption of industrial automation solutions

Restraints



Technical challenges in integration

High costs of advanced current sensors Limited adoption in developing countries

Prominent Players in Current Sensor Market



Allegro MicroSystems LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

TDK Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

LEM Holding SA

ACEINNA Inc.

Melexis NV

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation STMicroelectronics NV

Key Questions Answered in Current Sensor Market Report

What drives the global current sensor market growth?

Who are the leading current sensor providers in the world?

Which region leads the demand for current sensor in the world?

This report provides the following insights:



Analysis of key drivers (launch of grid modernization programs, adoption of renewable energy, rising sales of electric vehicles), restraints (high costs of advanced sensors, technical complexities in integration), and opportunities (investments in development of smart grids, rising emphasis on device miniaturization), influencing the growth of current sensor market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Current Sensor market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets. Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

