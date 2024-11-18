Apogee Therapeutics To Host Inaugural Virtual R&D Day On December 2, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to highlight progress across its pipeline and showcase its path to reshaping the standard of care in I&I with best-in-class monotherapy and combination treatments

SAN FRANCISCO and WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: APGE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest inflammatory and immunology (I&I) markets, including for the of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary (COPD) and other I&I indications, today announced that it will host its virtual R&D Day at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, December 2, 2024.

The event will include presentations from management discussing updates across Apogee's programs, highlighting APG777's best-in-class potential in AD, the significant role of combinations to drive deeper, longer-term responses and the broad commercial opportunity in I&I indications for programs that offer transformational efficacy and dosing. The company will also host key opinion leader guest speakers from the I&I space discussing the current landscape and need for new treatment opportunities for patients living with these conditions.

To join the webcast, please visit this link , or the News & Events page of the Investors section on the Company's website . A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.

Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest I&I markets, including for the treatment of AD, asthma, COPD and other I&I indications. Apogee's antibody programs are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering to optimize half-life and other properties. APG777, the company's most advanced program, is being initially developed for the treatment of AD, which is the largest and one of the least penetrated I&I markets. With four validated targets in its portfolio, Apogee is seeking to achieve best-in-class efficacy and dosing through monotherapies and combinations of its novel antibodies. Based on a broad pipeline and depth of expertise, the company believes it can deliver value and meaningful benefit to patients underserved by today's standard of care. For more information, please visit .

