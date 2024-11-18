(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) for potential violations of the securities laws.

Why Did Zeta's Stock Drop?

Zeta is a cloud-based company that provides a marketing to assist marketers in acquiring customers. Zeta represented that its marketing platform was powered by the industry's largest opted-in data set.

On November 13, 2024, prominent investment research firm Culper Research published a report titled:“Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA): Shams, Scams, and Spam.” Based on Culper's investigation that included proprietary interviews with industry experts and former Zeta employees, the research firm found that Zeta's data set had been generated from a network of“consent farms” – i.e., sham websites designed to gather consumer data under false pretenses or awards that did not exist. Culper Research further wrote that these consent farms drove almost the entirety of Zeta's growth over the past 2+ years, representing 56% of its Adjusted EBITDA, and could result in devastating regulatory action.

The news caused a significant decline in the price of Zeta stock. On November 13, 2024, the price of the company's stock fell 37%, from a closing price of $28.22 per share on November 12, 2024, to $17.76 per share on November 13, 2024.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Zeta you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you.

