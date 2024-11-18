Brady Corporation Reports Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results



Sales for the quarter increased 13.6 percent. Organic sales increased 3.6 percent, acquisitions net of divestitures increased sales 8.8 percent, and foreign currency increased sales 1.2 percent.

Income before income taxes was $58.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $59.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $68.6 million compared to $61.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Diluted EPS was $0.97 in the first quarter of both fiscal 2025 and 2024. Adjusted Diluted EPS* increased 12.0 percent to $1.12 in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $1.00 in the same quarter of the prior year.



MILWAUKEE, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Brady” or“Company”), a world leader in identification solutions, today reported its financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter ended October 31, 2024.

Quarter Ended October 31, 2024 Financial Results:

Sales for the quarter ended October 31, 2024 increased 13.6 percent, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 3.6 percent, an increase of 9.9 percent from acquisitions, an increase of 1.2 percent from foreign currency translation and a decrease of 1.1 percent from divestitures. Sales for the quarter ended October 31, 2024 were $377.1 million compared to $332.0 million in the same quarter last year. By region, sales increased 10.7 percent in the Americas & Asia and increased 19.3 percent in Europe & Australia, which included an organic sales increase of 5.1 percent in the Americas & Asia and an organic sales increase of 0.7 percent in Europe & Australia.



Income before income taxes decreased 1.0 percent to $58.8 million in the quarter ended October 31, 2024 compared to $59.4 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the quarter ended October 31, 2024, which was adjusted for amortization expense and other acquisition-related charges of $9.8 million, was $68.6 million, an increase of 11.0 percent compared to the first quarter of last year. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the quarter ended October 31, 2023, which was adjusted for amortization expense of $2.4 million, was $61.8 million.



Net income in the quarter ended October 31, 2024 was $46.8 million compared to $47.2 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $0.97 in both the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024. Adjusted Net Income* in the quarter ended October 31, 2024 was $54.2 million compared to $49.1 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Diluted EPS* in the quarter ended October 31, 2024 was $1.12.

Commentary:

“Our investments in our sales force and in research and development are paying off as we grew sales organically in both of our regions this quarter, and we have more innovative new products planned for launch in 2025,” said Brady's President and CEO, Russell R. Shaller.“This quarter we also completed our acquisition of Gravotech, adding an exciting new solution to our offerings. Gravotech designs and manufactures specialized laser and mechanical engravers, which enhances our identification product portfolio and allows us to provide precision direct part marking solutions. I'm looking forward to our collaborative new product development plans in 2025.”



“We generated adjusted EPS of $1.12 this quarter, which represented 12.0 percent growth compared to the first quarter of last year,” said Brady's Chief Financial Officer, Ann Thornton.“This strong performance was driven by organic sales growth and continued gross margin expansion in our organic business. Even after investing $140.6 million in acquisitions in the first quarter, we remain in a net cash position of $29.0 million as of October 31, 2024. Our strong balance sheet, strategic investments in organic and inorganic opportunities, and continued cash generation position us to drive shareholder value into the future.”

Fiscal 2025 Guidance:

The Company's Adjusted Diluted EPS* guidance for the year ending July 31, 2025 remains unchanged at $4.40 to $4.70 per share, and the Company's GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share guidance for the year ending July 31, 2025 was updated for amortization and other acquisition-related charges to $4.02 to $4.32 per share.



The other assumptions included in our fiscal 2025 guidance are effectively unchanged. We expect a full-year income tax rate of approximately 20 percent, depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $40 million, and capital expenditures of approximately $35 million. Our fiscal 2025 guidance is based on foreign currency exchange rates as of October 31, 2024 and assumes continued economic growth.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady's products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2024, employed approximately 5,700 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady's fiscal 2024 sales were approximately $1.34 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at .

* Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for more information on these measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

In this news release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are“forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.

The use of words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“intend,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“should,”“project,”“plan” or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Brady's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Brady, uncertainties arise from: increased cost of raw materials and labor as well as material shortages and supply chain disruptions; decreased demand for our products; our ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; our ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; Brady's ability to identify, integrate and grow acquired companies, and to manage contingent liabilities from divested businesses; difficulties in protecting our websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; risks associated with the loss of key employees; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; global climate change and environmental regulations; litigation, including product liability claims; foreign currency fluctuations; changes in tax legislation and tax rates; potential write-offs of goodwill and other intangible assets; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders and changes in the regulatory and business environment around dual-class voting structures; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including major public health crises and government responses thereto and those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in Brady's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the“Risk Factors” section within Item 1A of Part I of Brady's Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2024.

These uncertainties may cause Brady's actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Brady does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

