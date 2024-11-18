(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Image-guided Therapy Market, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study period is from 2022 to 2029, the base year is 2024, and the forecast period is from 2025 to 2029. The study analyzes the North American, European, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World markets, focusing on current scenarios, drivers and restraints, the latest technologies, and notable participants.
The image-guided therapy (IGT) market is growing rapidly, mainly driven by the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, technological advancements in multimodal imaging, artificial intelligence, the use of software solutions that enable better clinical outcomes, and the high demand for precision medicine in oncology treatment.
In addition, the IGT market is influenced by technological innovations in MRI, CT, molecular imaging, ultrasound, and interventional X-ray during oncology, cardiology, neurosurgery, orthopedic, and urology procedures. The integration of the aforementioned medical imaging modalities with navigation systems and robotics has enabled higher precision and accuracy during surgical procedures.
IGT is expected to sustain steady growth during the next 5 years, fueled by increasing expenditures and investments in research and development that drive market expansion. Minimally invasive procedures are also expected to see higher adoption than conventional surgical procedures, which will propel IGT market growth.
The report segments the IGT market into the following categories:
Capital equipment Medical devices and consumables Solutions Clinical applications: oncology, cardiology, neurosurgery, urology, and orthopedics
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Segmentation
Transformation in the IGT Market
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the IGT Industry
Ecosystem in the IGT Market
Definition IGT as a Cross-modality Convergence Image Guidance by Therapeutic Modalities Key IGT Solutions IGT Service Provider Types Developments in Clinical Application Areas Competitive Environment Key Competitors
Overview of Clinical Applications: Application Focus - Oncology
Treatment Options for Oncology Organ-specific Image-guided Radiotherapy and Radiosurgery Radiation Therapy - Overview Image-guided Brachytherapy (IGBT) - Overview Intraoperative Brachytherapy (IOBT) Procedures Company Spotlight: Elekta's Offerings for Oncology
Overview of Clinical Applications: Application Focus - Cardiology
Major Treatment Options for Cardiology Use of IXR Suites in Cardiology X-ray-guided IVUS Procedures Company Spotlight: Boston Scientific Corporation's Offerings for Cardiology
Overview of Clinical Applications: Application Focus - Neurology
Treatment Options for Neurology Roadmaps for Neurology Treatment Company Spotlight: Koninklijke Philips N.V.'s Neuro Biplane Interventional System
Overview of Clinical Applications: Application Focus - Urology
IGT - Urology Interventions Company Spotlight: GE HealthCare 's bkActiv for Urology Intervention
Overview of Clinical Applications: Application Focus - Orthopedics
IGT - Orthopedic Interventions Company Spotlight: Ziehm Imaging GmbH's Offerings for Orthopedic Interventions
Growth Opportunity Universe
Real-world Data for Image-guided Therapy Using Image-guided High-intensity Focused Ultrasound in Multimodal Imaging Minimally Invasive Procedures in APAC Integration of AI-based Solutions with Cloud-based Platforms to Manage Large Volumes of Surgical Data
Growth Generator
Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Considerations Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product Type Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast by Clinical Applications Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Generator
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Type Revenue Forecast by Clinical Applications Forecast Analysis Competitive Analysis
Appendix & Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
Key Figures
IGT: Growth Metrics, Global, 2024 IGT: Growth Drivers, Global, 2025-2029 IGT: Growth Restraints, Global, 2025-2029 IGT: Revenue Forecast, Global, 2022-2029 IGT: Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Global, 2022-2029 IGT: Revenue Forecast by Region, Global, 2022-2029 IGT: Revenue Forecast by Clinical Applications, Global, 2022-2029 IGT: Revenue Share of Top Participants, Global, 2024 IGT: Growth Metrics, North America, 2024 IGT: Revenue Forecast, North America, 2022-2029 IGT: Revenue Forecast by Product Type, North America, 2022-2029 IGT: Revenue Forecast by Clinical Applications, North America, 2022-2029 IGT: Growth Metrics, Europe, 2024 IGT: Revenue Forecast, Europe, 2022-2029 IGT: Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Europe, 2022-2029 IGT: Revenue Forecast by Clinical Applications, Europe, 2022-2029 IGT: Growth Metrics, APAC, 2024 IGT: Revenue Forecast, APAC, 2022-2029 IGT: Revenue Forecast by Product Type, APAC, 2022-2029 IGT: Revenue Forecast by Clinical Applications, APAC, 2022-2029 IGT: Growth Metrics, RoW, 2024 IGT: Revenue Forecast, RoW, 2022-2029 IGT: Revenue Forecast by Product Type, RoW, 2022-2029 IGT: Revenue Forecast by Clinical Applications, RoW, 2022-2029
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Elekta Boston Scientific Corporation Koninklijke Philips N.V. GE HealthCare Ziehm Imaging
