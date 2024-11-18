(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Electrode Battery Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Type (Rechargeable, Cell, Non-rechargeable), Application (Medical Devices, Transportation), Region: 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air electrode battery market size was valued at USD 1.51 billion in 2024, and is anticipated to reach USD 2.82 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2025 to 2030. Rising demand for air electrode battery among the end-use markets, along with increasing R&D activities focusing on the advancement of battery technology, is likely to drive the market over the forecast period.



The rising utility of battery energy storage systems, increasing adoption of electronic gadgets, and the growing deployment of electric vehicles are among the key factors positively influencing the industry landscape.

Industry participants are funding R&D activities in order to enhance the technical and economic aspects of air electrode battery manufacturing, offering lower battery cost, longer life, and better performance than conventional batteries. Companies are adopting several strategies, such as new product offerings, joint ventures, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions, to enhance their foothold in the industry.

Lower energy efficiency and shorter life cycle are among the key factors expected to hinder the market growth. In addition, the coronavirus outbreak has directly impacted the industry supply chain. Electrode material producers, raw material suppliers, and battery pack manufacturers are estimated to suffer a huge setback, resulting in delayed manufacturing and marketing activities for the market.

Air Electrode Battery Market Report Highlights

Fuel cell is anticipated to be the fastest-growing battery type segment over the forecast period owing to its widespread usage in transportation and emergency, stationary, and portable backup power applications.

The rechargeable segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2025 to 2030, driven by the rising demand for energy storage systems and the continuous advancements in rechargeable battery technologies.

The transportation application segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles

The military devices segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Proliferating electronic manufacturing market due to the ever-increasing consumer base, along with growing applications in major economies, such as China, Japan, and India, is anticipated to bolster the regional market growth. Why should you buy this report?

Phinergy

Mullen Technologies, Inc.

Poly Plus Battery Company

Tesla Inc.

Hitachi Maxell Ltd.

Volkswagen AG

Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd.

BASF Global

Panasonic Corporation LG Chem Ltd. Key Attributes

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook

Chapter 3. Air Electrode Battery Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Global Air Electrode Battery Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.5. Supply-Demand GAP Analysis, 2024

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Air Electrode Battery Market: Type Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Air Electrode Battery Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Rechargeable

4.1.2. Fuel Cells

4.1.3. Non-rechargeable

Chapter 5. Air Electrode Battery Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Air Electrode Battery Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.1.1. Transportation

5.1.2. Medical Devices

5.1.3. Military Devices

5.1.4. Others

Chapter 6. Air Electrode Battery Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

6.1. Regional Snapshot

6.2. Air Electrode Battery Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.3. North America

6.4. Europe

6.5. Asia Pacific

6.6. Latin America

6.7. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Vendor Landscape

7.3. Competitive Dynamics

7.4. Company Profiles/Listing

