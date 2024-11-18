Pulse PEMF Announces Partnership With Humanut Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pulse PEMF + Humanaut = A Wellness Powerhouse

Pulse PEMF has officially announced a partnership with Humanut Health.

CARTERSVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pulse PEMF manufactures state of the art PEMF right here in the USA. If you aren't familiar with Pulse PEMF, PEMF stands for pulsed electromagnetic field therapy.

This therapy stimulates the cells by providing from the machine to recharge cells that have low voltage due to stress, fatigue, recent injury or disease. Pulsing encourages the cell membrane to open and close allowing for toxins to flow out and new energy to flow in, enhancing mitochondria function.

Humanuat Health utilizes the latest in science like regenerative medicine, hormone therapy, and lifestyle medicine to help their patients. Pulse PEMF will be a part of Humanut Health's initial offerings to their patients as they seek to achieve their wellness goals.

Pulse PEMF and Humanaut Health align with similar values in enhancing wellness which makes this partnership very advantageous for both companies.

Pulse PEMF is very excited for this new partnership and look forward to developing this further.

For more information about Pulse PEMF or Humanaut Health, please visit pulsepemf or humanauthealth .

