Digital Realty And Ovhcloud To Deliver Secure, High-Performance Cloud Solution

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty

(NYSE: DLR ), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions,

today announced the strategic integration of OVHcloud , a leading European cloud provider, into its ServiceFabricTM

platform. This partnership will offer enterprises a secure, high-performance cloud solution with private connectivity, empowering them to accelerate digital transformation and seamlessly adopt hybrid IT strategies.

As secure and reliable connectivity to the cloud becomes essential for successful digital transformation, Digital Realty's partnership with OVHcloud will empower enterprises to leverage private, direct access to a comprehensive portfolio of bare metal offerings and cloud solutions, spanning private, hybrid, and public cloud environments. This high-speed private interconnection bypasses public internet traffic, enhancing both performance and security, making it ideal for critical applications like big data processing, cloud storage, and disaster recovery.

"We're thrilled to integrate OVHcloud's cloud solution into our ServiceFabricTM platform, enhancing our ability to deliver seamless, scalable, and secure connectivity for enterprises across the globe. This partnership strengthens our platform's capacity to meet the growing demand for hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, ensuring that our customers can access critical cloud and bare metal offerings with the performance, resilience, and flexibility they require. We're excited to be building an open and foundational platform together with our valued partners," said Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer, Digital Realty.

"By integrating with Digital Realty's ServiceFabricTM, OVHcloud enables businesses to confidently adopt cloud solutions across private, hybrid, and public environments. Our combined strengths support secure, efficient digital transformation, with performance and reliability at the core of our offerings," said Yaniv Fdida, Chief Product and Technology Officer, OVHcloud.

By facilitating direct, secure connectivity to OVHcloud through ServiceFabricTM, Digital Realty's interconnection and orchestration platform, enterprises gain robust data security and streamlined access

to critical applications - a priority for sectors such as finance, healthcare, and government, as well as for companies advancing AI applications within Europe - while fostering innovation through data-driven technologies.

With the full integration of OVHcloud, enterprises can immediately begin moving their data or start a free trial of the service. ServiceFabricTM's platform

architecture provides superior performance for retrieving large datasets, making it particularly well-suited for applications like AI, data analytics, and integration with Digital Realty's Private AI Exchange (AIPx).

With more than 300 data centers globally, Digital Realty's global data center platform PlatformDIGITAL®

will enable enterprises to connect to OVHcloud from 150+ Digital Realty data centers around the world, offering critical advantages in terms of operational efficiency, compliance, and scalability. This global accessibility supports both multinational corporations and regionally focused enterprises, ensuring that organizations can securely host and manage data in locations aligned with their specific compliance and operational needs.

Through this partnership, Digital Realty and OVHcloud reinforce their role in advancing Europe's position as a leader in secure and private cloud connectivity solutions, empowering enterprises to thrive in today's interconnected, data-driven economy.

