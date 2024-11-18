Ukraine Hopes Israel To Hand Over Russian Weapons Captured In Lebanon, Gaza - Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniychuk, hopes that the Israeli will approve the proposal to hand over to Ukraine Russian weapons captured in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

The spoke in a comment to The Times of Israel , Ukrinform reports.

“I welcome the proposal and hope that the State of Israel approves it. The weapons made in Russia, which are in the hands of the organizations, prove that Russia supports and encourages Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas and all those who aim to kill Israeli citizens and soldiers,” he said.

It is noted that the corresponding initiative to transfer Russian-made weapons found by the IDF in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip to the Ukrainian Army, instead of destroying them, was put forward by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Sharen Haskel.

Korniychuk also emphasized that currently, Ukraine and Israel have the same enemies:“What else needs to happen in order for the State of Israel to wake up and realize that Russia acts aggressively against Israel behind the scenes, through the partners of the axis of evil, and that Ukraine and Israel are exactly fighting the same enemies.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 14, Ambassador Korniychuk said Israel had provided Ukraine with everything necessary to launch the early air raid warning system and that the implementation process is already in the final stage.

