Train Control Management System Market Growing At 8.7% CAGR ,To Hit $5.09 Billion By 2027

Train Control Management System Market

On the basis of solution, the integrated train control segment is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth rate during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Train Control Management System was valued at $3.13 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $5.09 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027. Growth in demand for secure, safer, and efficient system and increased allocation of budget for development of railways drive the growth of the global train control management system market. On the other hand, high capital requirement impedes the growth to some extent. However, improvements in railways infrastructure in developing countries are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 334 Pages) at:Leading rolling stock companies are announcing the plants to accelerate the development and adoption of hydrogen-based trains in the UK. For instance, in July 22, 2020, Eversholt Rail and Alstom, leading rolling stock companies, announced to invest around $1 million in British hydrogen trains, developing an entire new class of trains, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the market. In addition, German Rail, a member of the International Union of Railways (UIC), planned for the installation and deployment of European train control system (ETCS) across the rail network in Germany, including the full complete rollout of the technology. In addition, the federal government has authorized a feasibility study for the rollout of ETCS and introduction of digital interlocking in Germany.Vehicle control unit is one of the important subsystems of the propulsion system in train, as it is responsible for controlling the complete safety and characteristics of the locomotive. In addition, vehicle control unit can be used for physical controls such as opening & closing of doors and diagnostics control such as monitoring of brake temperature, and checking proper closing of doors. Vehicle control units are used for various applications such as crew human-machine interface (HMIs) management, SIL & safety applications, fleet management, lighting management, battery charge monitoring, and other crucial applications, which propel the growth of vehicle control unit segment.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report : /purchase-optionsFactors such as increase in allocation of budget for development of railways and surge in demand for secure, safer, and efficient transport system are driving the growth of train control management system market . However, high capital requirement is hindering the growth of market. Furthermore, improvement in railway infrastructure in developing countries is anticipated to provide remarkable growth opportunities for the players operating in the train control management system market.Based on component, the vehicle control unit segment accounted for nearly half of the global train control management system market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. This is due to its application in the field of crew human machine interface (HMIs) management, SIL & safety applications, fleet management, lighting management, battery charge monitoring, and other crucial application. At the same time, the human machine interface segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 10.3% throughout the forecast period.The key players profiled in this report includeABB, Siemens, BOMBARDIER, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, EKE Group, Knorr-Bremse, Alstom, Thales Group, HITACHI, LTD.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Based on region, Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, held the major share in 2019, generating around one-third of the global train control management system market, attributed to increase in use of public transport and demand for safe, secure, and efficient transportation. Simultaneously, the market across LAMEA would manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.3% by 2027. Focus of companies operating in the railway sector on development of semi-autonomous and fully autonomous railways is propelling the growth of the market in LAMEA.Leading train operating companies and equipment & systems manufacturers are signing contract for installation of advanced system in the vehicle control units systems. For instance, on June 2020, Virgin Trains USA, a train operating company, signed contract with Wabtec, an equipment and system company, for the implementation of train control and signaling systems on the rail corridors between Miami and West Palm Beach and from Palm Beach to Orlando. In addition, supportive government initiatives for the development of vehicle control unit sector in Mexico are driving the adoption of vehicle control units, thereby propelling the growth of market. For instance, the 90bn-peso (US$4bn) Mexico City-Toluca line, on which the government started working in 2014, will go from Observatorio metro station and run to Toluca, by crossing the Santa Fe business district.Inquiry Before Buying:Based on solution, the positive train control segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global train control management system market revenue in 2019, and is projected to dominate 2027. This is due to its ability to map train collisions over speed derailment and other potential dangerous situations. On the other hand, integrated train control segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027. Advantages offered such as enhanced safety & throughput, and its robust & cost-effectiveness drive the growth of the segment.Other Trending Reports:Automotive Over-the-Air (OTA) Market -Shared Mobility Market -Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market -India Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market -

