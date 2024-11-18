BRS's Key Member And Telangana's Ex-Digital Media Director Konatham Dileep Arrested In Hyderabad: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Dileep Konatham, a key member of K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Telangana's former Digital Director, has reportedly been arrested for spreading misinformation.

According to reports, Konatham was arrested by the Hyderabad Cybercrime on Monday.

However, the exact reason behind his arrest is yet to be ascertained.

A few days ago, Konatham made a post criticising the state as well as Chief A Revanth Reddy.

“Telangana is not a dictatorship to file cases on journalists for writing such investigative news articles. Hope @RahulGandhi takes note of the draconian government Revanth Reddy is running in Telangana!,” Konatham said in a post on X.

He further added that“As a protest on filing case against @shankar_journo, Request all BRS Social Media warriors to please post this news article on their timeline. Let's see how many people can this Scamgress government arrest!”

However, before his arrest, Konatham posted a photograph of himself standing next to the statue of a lion, and said,“Sar par qafan bandh ke chalne waale, mauth se nahi darthe.”

In a post on X, BRS leader Balka Suman said,“I strongly condemn the arrest of @KonathamDileep today in Hyderabad. The present Congress government boasts about Indiramma PrajaPalana, but arrests people repeatedly for just questioning.”