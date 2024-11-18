Kuwait Amir Congratulates Latvia On Independence Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent Monday a cable to President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevics, congratulating him on the Independence Day. His Highness the Amir wished the President well-being and the people of Latvia further progress and prosperity. (end) aai

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.