Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Latvia On Independence Day
11/18/2024 7:00:21 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Monday a cable to President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevics, congratulating him on the Independence Day, and wishing him good health. (pickup previous)
