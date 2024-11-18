Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Latvia On Independence Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent Monday a cable to President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevics, congratulating him on the Independence Day, and wishing him good health. (pickup previous) aai

