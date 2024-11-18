SDM Slapgate: Cong Responsible For Deoli-Uniara Assembly Bypoll Violence, Says Kirodi Lal Meena

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 18 (IANS) Days after violence erupted after an Independent candidate slapped a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) on the day of the bypolls in Deoli-Uniara Assembly, Rajasthan Kirodi Lal Meena on Monday accused the of instigating the violence that took place in Tonk district.

Kirodi Lal Meena on Monday claimed that the party sought to "spark communal disturbances" in the state for gains.

The unrest began after Naresh Meena, a Congress-rebel-turned Independent candidate was arrested for assaulting an election official during bypolls in the Deoli-Uniara Assembly constituency.

The 44-year-old candidate slapped SDM Amit Chaudhary outside a polling booth, leading to high drama.

Naresh Meena was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon, which escalated tensions in the village of Samrawata. Violence broke out as his supporters clashed with law enforcement authorities, resulting in stone pelting, vehicle arson, and widespread chaos. At least 60 people were detained after the violence broke out and the region remains under heightened security.

Naresh Meena had been suspended by the Congress following disputes with the party over its choice of candidate for the Deoli-Uniara Assembly bypoll.

Speaking to IANS, BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena alleged that the Congress had orchestrated the unrest.

"Naresh Meena was seeking a ticket for the Deoli-Uniara Assembly bypoll. When he didn't get it, some Congress members encouraged him to contest independently, which ultimately led to this violence. The Congress is so hungry for power that it can stoop to any level," he said.

"Congress intentionally tried to create disturbances to destabilise the government. Because of them, a peaceful region is now engulfed in violence. I am confident that Congress was behind this incident," he further stated.

Calling for a thorough investigation, he said, "It is essential to determine who is responsible for this violence. The slapping incident and subsequent unrest were highly inappropriate. Election Commission officials are tasked with ensuring peaceful elections, and when candidates disrupt the process, it undermines democracy."

Kirodi Lal Meena also mentioned his visit to Samrawata in the aftermath of the violence.

"I was overseeing elections in Dausa, hence I couldn't reach immediately. However, I visited the village the next day to assess the situation and meet the affected residents. I also introduced them to the Minister of State for Home Affairs. Tomorrow, I will ensure they meet the Chief Minister," he said.

The minister condemned the attack on the law enforcement authorities and urged the Election Commission to take strict measures to ensure peace during elections. He emphasised that the rule of law must prevail to maintain the democratic process in the state.