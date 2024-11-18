Lightspeed Launches KDS 2.0: The Key To Seamless Kitchen Management

(MENAFN- Pressat) London UK, November 18, 2024 Lightspeed Commerce In . (NYSE | TSX: LSPD) (“Lightspeed”), the one-stop commerce empowering merchants to provide the best omnichannel experiences, has launched its next-generation Kitchen Display System (KDS) - a solution created for the fast-paced demands of high-volume kitchens, built to bring back order and efficiency.

With 73% of Brits dining out at least once a month or more, and 27% dining out once a week1 restaurants are increasingly turning to for solutions to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance customer satisfaction. Lightspeed's KDS blends the strengths of customer service with technology, helping restaurants stay on top of orders, streamline workflows, and cut down on both paper and food waste.

“With more people dining out and restaurant operations becoming increasingly complex, technology is critical to maintaining efficiency while delivering exceptional customer experiences,” said Liam Crooks, MD of EMEA at Lightspeed.“Our next-generation KDS was designed to meet the fast-paced demands of high-volume kitchens. Lightspeed's KDS empowers restaurateurs to focus on what matters most-delivering great food and service to their customers.”

Lightspeed KDS creates a seamless connection between front-of-house and back-of-house operations. Compatible with a wide range of hardware, the system offers flexibility for restaurants of all types. Its advanced functionality allows kitchens to efficiently prioritise and manage dishes, ensuring orders are completed on time, even during the busiest hours.

Key features of Lightspeed's KDS include:



Continuous Operation (Offline Mode): The KDS can continue to function even if the internet connection is lost, ensuring that kitchen operations are not disrupted during outages.

Real-Time Updates: Any changes to orders are instantly reflected on the KDS, helping to avoid mistakes and ensuring that the kitchen is always working with the most up-to-date information.

Seamless Integration: Lightspeed KDS integrates directly with Lightspeed ePOS, providing a unified system that improves communication and data flow between front and back of house. Cross-Platform Support: Lightspeed's KDS is compatible with a wide range of devices, including iPads, tablets, and other touchscreen devices. This flexibility allows restaurants to choose the hardware that best suits their needs and budget.

“The greatest value of the KDS is to eliminate all distractions. You want the chef to focus on the kitchen, the cooking staff to focus on cooking, and the waiters to focus on the customers. It's a great tool to do this,” says Mimi's Restaurant.“When I introduced the KDS in the restaurant, there was a little transition, but after two days, they were asking for more stations. Now even the waiters want a station because they can see how orders and timing work. The KDS gives me an overview and very clear instructions of what's going on-it's digital instructions, which are the best.”

Juan Pablo Mendez, Mimi's Restaurant - Switzerland -

Now available to all Lightspeed Restaurant merchants across the UK, the KDS reduces errors, fosters better coordination between kitchen and service staff, and boosts overall efficiency-delivering an uninterrupted dining experience from order to delivery.

