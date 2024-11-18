(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, November 18, 2024:

Dubai Human Resources Department (DGHR) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the General Directorate of Dubai Civil Defense (DCD), with an aim to promote cooperation, integration, expertise and knowledge exchange pathways, as well as achieve shared goals, develop government work mechanisms, empower national cadres, and improve their skills. The MoU is part of DGHR's 'Tumoohi' program, which includes vocational training initiatives, through which the department seeks to enhance vocational and soft skills of college graduates and provide them requisite expertise needed to excel in the labor market.

Essa Bin Natoof, Director of Operations Sector of DGHR, and Maj. Gen. Jamal bin Aded, Assistant Director-General for Resources and Support Services Affairs at DCD, signed the agreement, under which, a framework for cooperation and exchange of expertise will be established, seeking to promote joint action in developing and implementing training programs organized by DGHR. These programs are dedicated to fresh national graduates, equipping them with the qualifications and skills required to access the labor market.

Essa Bin Natoof said:“The signing of this agreement aligns with the Department's efforts to strengthen collaborations with various government entities and institutions in Dubai, supporting the emirate's efforts to achieve future aspirations and strategic goals. Through this constructive partnership, the Department is committed to leveraging its expertise to enhance the skills and qualifications of national talents within Dubai Civil Defense. This collaboration aims to develop their vocational and behavioral competencies, foster competitiveness, and equip them with the future skills required to elevate their performance. Through this, we aim to empower skilled professionals to adapt to global developments and contribute to the emirate's comprehensive development goals.”

Maj. Gen. Jamal bin Aded, said:“This agreement is a testament to DGHR's efforts in enhancing the consistency of government work, improve the efficiency of UAE human resources and quip them with the latest skills to lead future development trends and plans.”

He added: 'The General Directorate of Dubai Civil Defense aims to attract national talents and quip them will requisite skills and expertise to excel in various fields and disciplines of civil defense, while keeping Emiratisation as a top priority.”

Under the agreement, both parties will join forces to provide trainees in the field of civil defense with updated skills and means, further contributing to localization/Emiratisation of jobs within the General Directorate of Dubai Civil Defense. Both parties have also agreed upon activating their corporate communication channels to achieve shared goals.

