Red Cross On 2024 Trends: Climate Crisis Creates Massive Humanitarian Needs Amid Nonstop Disaster Responses

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, the climate crisis mounted an overwhelming toll on people in the U.S., who relied on the American Red Cross for relief and care as they faced the country's second-highest number of billion-dollar disasters ever recorded.

This year's 24 major climate and weather events - each with losses exceeding $1 billion - are topped only by last year's record-breaking 28. To help, Red Cross volunteers have responded nonstop to provide shelter, food and other assistance to tens of thousands of people reeling from this year's hurricanes, storms, floods and wildfires - all while continuing to care for families still recovering from 2023's extreme disasters.

"Disasters have become so relentless that our volunteers no longer mobilize around seasonal outbreaks - now, they respond nonstop," American Red Cross President and CEO Cliff Holtz said. "This new reality is beyond anything that we've experienced before, stretching the capacity of every organization involved. In the face of the growing frequency and intensity of these events, families are counting on the public's generosity to be there with help and hope when the next disaster strikes."

This GivingTuesday and holiday season, visit redcross to make a financial donation or an appointment to give blood or platelets. Individuals can also give the gift of time through volunteering.

NEED FOR FOOD IN 2024 NEARLY TRIPLES 5-YEAR AVERAGE Nationally, the scope of disasters increased this year's demand for necessities like food and emergency lodging - which both exceeded the annual average for the past five years. In fact, this year's more than 7 million meals and snacks, served by Red Cross volunteers, nearly tripled that average.

This need was driven in part by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which ravaged extensive parts of the Southeast and shattered some of the same communities within just two weeks - as well as severe storms, floods and wildfires in other areas of the country.

"I've seen first-hand the heartbreak caused by this year's disasters, while also witnessing the strength of neighbors coming together to care for one another," Holtz said. "When I visited hard-hit communities in North Carolina and Florida, people who lost so much to Helene and Milton spoke with me about distributing supplies, giving blood and pitching in any way they could. I am inspired by their generosity and resilience."

RESPONDING TO CLIMATE-RELATED HUMANITARIAN NEEDS In the face of extreme disasters, the Red Cross has addressed people's urgent needs in other ways too:



BLOOD DONATIONS: As the nation's largest blood supplier, the Red Cross helped ensure patients continued accessing lifesaving treatment during disasters by pre-positioning blood products near areas likely to be impacted - including in Georgia and Florida for Hurricane Helene and in Florida again just days later for Hurricane Milton. This support was made possible, thanks to the millions of blood donors who rolled up a sleeve to give. To celebrate 30 years of FRIENDS, all who come to give blood or platelets Nov. 18-Dec. 8 will receive two pairs of custom FRIENDS + Red Cross socks, while supplies last, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. See RedCrossBlood/Friends for details.

LIFESAVING TRAINING: With emergency rooms experiencing a spike in heat illness visits amid the country's extreme temperatures, Red Cross instructors empowered millions of people this year with vital first aid, CPR and AED skills to help them prevent and respond to heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

MILITARY FAMILIES: Through our 24/7, global Hero Care Network, Red Cross workers answered thousands of calls from military families affected by this year's hurricanes - including Helene and Milton - and connected them with military aid societies to help facilitate recovery assistance. INTERNATIONAL AID: With extreme disasters on the rise internationally, the American Red Cross also provided millions in cash assistance, basic supplies, water, and sanitation and hygiene support, as well as crisis responders, to support local Red Cross relief efforts for 16 global climate disasters, such as this year's drought in Mozambique, flooding in southern Brazil and Cyclone Remal in Bangladesh.

About Our Corporate Holiday Supporters:

The Red Cross is grateful for corporate partners who contribute to our Holiday Campaign. They include our national 2024 partners Lyft, Mastercard and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Thanks to the generosity of these and other supporters, the Red Cross is able to bring help and hope to people across the country. To learn more about our corporate holiday supporters, visit redcross/HolidayPartners .

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross

or CruzRojaAmericana , or follow us on social media.

