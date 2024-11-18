Craft Body Scan Encourages Families To Make Preventative Health Screenings A New Holiday Tradition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Seasonal Special Aims to Bring Families Closer with Proactive Checks

- Trey Marler, president of Craft Body ScanTULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Craft Body Scan, a leader in preventative health technology, is taking a new approach to family wellness. This season, Craft Body Scan encourages families to incorporate preventative health scans into their annual holiday traditions. By prioritizing health, the company's initiative aims to make preventative care a celebratory and empowering part of their lives.Craft Body Scan's“New Holiday Tradition” campaign invites couples to gift one another with full-body scans, using cutting-edge technology to screen for early signs of heart disease, cancers, and other serious health risks. The campaign centers around promoting both peace of mind and proactive health measures, aligning with the company's commitment to making advanced screening more accessible to people.“While traditional holiday activities bring families together, we believe that health-focused traditions can offer a new layer of connection,” said Trey Marler, president of Craft Body Scan.“Taking control of your health could be the best gift you give-and receive-this holiday season.”The initiative is supported by Craft Body Scan's advanced imaging technology, designed to detect early signs of health conditions that often go unnoticed until they become critical. This proactive approach provides patients with the tools to make informed health decisions and serves as a long-term investment in family health and well-being.As part of the campaign, Craft Body Scan is offering a “Buy One, Gift One” special for couples . For every full-body scan purchased, customers will receive an additional scan for a loved one. This offer reinforces the company's mission to make preventative care a tradition that extends across generations.Highlights of the“New Holiday Tradition” campaign include:.Comprehensive Health Insights: Each scan offers early detection of potential health risks, providing a proactive approach to health management..Holiday Family Bonding: By incorporating health scans into holiday routines, couples can prioritize long-term wellness together..Affordable Preventative Care: The“Buy One, Gift One” promotion allows families to experience high-quality scans at a reduced rate, making preventative care more accessible.Craft Body Scan hopes to redefine holiday traditions by encouraging a gift that goes beyond the season, emphasizing long-term health and family unity.For more information about Craft Body Scan or to schedule a preventative screening, visit .About Craft Body ScanCraft Body Scan was founded with the vision to save more patients' lives through early detection. The company offers a wide range of highly advanced scans that can reveal even the smallest health threats in the body. The earlier these issues are caught, the better the health outcome for patients. By making scans more affordable and accessible, Craft Body Scan can help people enjoy a longer, healthier life.

