Major Driver In The Drugs Of Abuse Testing Industry: Growing Demand For Substance Abuse Treatment Sparks Growth In 2024

Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Global Report 2024 Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Size 2024 And Growth Rate

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $6.6 billion in 2023 to $7.25 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth during the past period can be attributed to factors such as government regulations and workplace policies, pre-employment screening, law enforcement and legal procedures, drug rehabilitation programs, and compliance within the transportation industry.

How Big Is the Global Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. By 2028, it is expected to reach $10.48 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This growth is driven by factors such as the rise in sports and athletics testing, growing awareness and education, an increase in drug-related crimes, corporate wellness initiatives, and advancements in testing techniques. Key trends during this period include the use of portable and handheld testing devices, the adoption of laboratory information management systems (LIMS), a focus on synthetic drug testing, a rising demand for cannabis testing, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in result interpretation.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market?

The rising demand for drug abuse treatment is anticipated to drive the growth of the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market in the coming years. Drug abuse, or substance abuse, involves using a substance in amounts that are detrimental to the user or others. Drug testing helps identify substances that are not typically present in the body. The process begins with a screening test, followed by a secondary test to detect and/or confirm the presence of substances. As the demand for drug abuse treatment increases, it will further propel the market's expansion.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Share?

Major companies operating in the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market report are Siemens AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Size?

Leading companies in the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market are concentrating on creating innovative products like Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platforms to enhance their market presence. SaaS is a software delivery model where applications are hosted by a third-party provider and offered to customers via the internet.

How Is the Global Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Segmented?

1) By Product And Service: Analyzers, Rapid Testing Devices, Consumables, Laboratory Services

2) By Sample Type: Urine, Hair, Oral Fluid, Breath

3) By Application: Pain Management, Criminal Justice, Workplace Screening

4) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Forensic Laboratories, Other End Users

North America: The Leading Region in the Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market

North America was the largest region in the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing global market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

What Is the Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market?

Drug of abuse (DOA) testing involves the analysis of substances, including drugs, chemicals, or plant products, that are typically used recreationally. This includes substances like marijuana, cocaine, opioids, amphetamines, alcohol, and PCP, which are tested for using a drug panel. The clinical screening process utilizes samples such as urine, saliva, blood, hair, or sweat from the patient.

The Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market size, drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market drivers and trends, drugs of abuse (DOA) testing global market major players, drugs of abuse (DOA) testing competitors' revenues, drugs of abuse (DOA) testing global market positioning, and drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

