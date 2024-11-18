عربي


Auction Result Of Treasury Bills - RIKV 25 0219 - RIKV 25 0521


11/18/2024 6:31:08 AM

Series RIKV 25 0219 RIKV 25 0521
Settlement Date 11/20/2024 11/20/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 20,430 18,700
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.841 / 8.730 95.824 / 8.620
Total Number of Bids Received 15 28
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 26,180 32,900
Total Number of Successful Bids 10 13
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 10 13
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.841 / 8.730 95.824 / 8.620
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.875 / 8.589 95.908 / 8.439
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.841 / 8.730 95.824 / 8.620
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.851 / 8.688 95.853 / 8.558
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.875 / 8.589 95.908 / 8.439
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.788 / 8.949 95.650 / 8.996
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.845 / 8.713 95.823 / 8.622
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.28 1.76

