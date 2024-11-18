عربي


The BANK Of Greenland Has Issued DKK 100 Million In Senior Non-Preferred


11/18/2024 6:16:06 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
18 November 2024
Company announcement no. 16/2024


The bank of Greenland has issued DKK 100 million in Senior Non-Preferred

As part of the ongoing process to optimize the capital structure, The BANK of Greenland has issued DKK 100 million in Senior Non-Preferred.

The capital is issued with ISIN no. DK0030541792 and with effect from 20 November 2024. The capital has a maturity of seven years with a possibility to call after four years and any time thereafter subject to approval by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet). The bonds have a floating rate agreed at a twelve-month Cibor rate plus 275 basis points.

Nykredit Bank A/S is the sole lead manager of the issue.

Best regards
The Bank of Greenland

Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director

Telephone: +299 34 78 02 / E-mail: ...

Attachment

  • 16.Senior Non-Preferred-udstedelse_UK

MENAFN18112024004107003653ID1108896651


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

