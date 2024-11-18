The BANK Of Greenland Has Issued DKK 100 Million In Senior Non-Preferred
Date
11/18/2024 6:16:06 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
18 November 2024
Company announcement no. 16/2024
The bank of Greenland has issued DKK 100 million in Senior Non-Preferred
As part of the ongoing process to optimize the capital structure, The BANK of Greenland has issued DKK 100 million in Senior Non-Preferred.
The capital is issued with ISIN no. DK0030541792 and with effect from 20 November 2024. The capital has a maturity of seven years with a possibility to call after four years and any time thereafter subject to approval by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet). The bonds have a floating rate agreed at a twelve-month Cibor rate plus 275 basis points.
Nykredit Bank A/S is the sole lead manager of the issue.
Best regards
The Bank of Greenland
Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director
Telephone: +299 34 78 02 / E-mail: ...
