Mike Bristow Appointed Unipart Logistics UK Managing Director

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unipart has announced Mike Bristow has joined Unipart Logistics as its new UK Managing Director.

Mike has gained nearly 30 years of valuable experience in the and logistics industry, with a proven track record of success in leading and growing businesses.

Mike joins Unipart from DHL, where he served for 17 years, working his way from Operations Director to the UK Board as Managing Director. Prior to this, he held senior manager roles at both ASDA and John Lewis.

As UK managing director for Unipart Logistics, Mike will be working with customers across Unipart's seven core sectors, including automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defence, technology and e-commerce, consumer & retail.

Mike will spearhead the next chapter of transformation for Unipart Logistics' UK business, using his extensive experience to drive innovation and operational excellence, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of the logistics industry.

Ian Truesdale, Managing Director of Unipart Logistics , said: "We are delighted to welcome Mike to Unipart, in what is a significant addition to our leadership team. His extensive experience, proven skills, and knowledge of our industry will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business in the UK.

“Mike will play a vital role in strengthening our existing customer relationships, securing new business, and working collaboratively with our global teams to implement our strategy. With Mike at the helm in the UK, alongside our regional MDs in APAC and North America, and supported by our global functional teams, we are well-positioned to achieve our ambitious growth objectives."

Mike Bristow, UK Managing Director, Unipart Logistics , said: "I'm thrilled to be joining Unipart Logistics at such an exciting time. The company has a strong reputation for its fantastic, engaged people and unique culture, and I'm eager to work with the team to build on that success and drive the business forward. I'm excited to use my extensive experience in the logistics industry to lead the next phase of transformation for Unipart Logistics in the UK."

ENDS

Please click here for an image.

For further information, please contact:

Alistair Drummond, Head of External Communications

T: +44(0)7771 798835

E: ...



