Registration Open For“Don't IEP Alone” Advocacy Training With Special Black Friday Offer

- Lisa Lightner, ADayInOurShoes and Don't IEP AlonePHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A Day In Our Shoes, the leading resource for parents navigating the complex world of IEPs and 504 plans, is thrilled to announce that registration is now open for its premier online advocacy training program, Don't IEP Alone.Designed to empower parents with the skills and tools needed to navigate the IEP process with confidence, this comprehensive course is now available at an exclusive price of $297 through Cyber Monday, December 2, 2024.Special Holiday Weekend Bonuses:Lifetime Access: A one-time purchase secures participants unlimited access to all course materials, ensuring they can revisit and refresh their skills as needed.Live Training Options: This Black Friday/Cyber Monday special includes access to live Q&A sessions with expert attorneys and advocates, offering personalized guidance.“Most other training is either too surface level, or it gives you IEP laws and such but doesn't teach you how to apply them,” said Lisa Lightner, founder of A Day In Our Shoes and a nationally recognized Special Education Advocate.“This program is about cutting through the confusion, giving parents the knowledge and systems they need to say goodbye to overwhelm and finally get to 'yes' with their child's IEP team.”Don't IEP Alone addresses the most common pain points of parents, from understanding school compliance to building a strong paper trail of documentation. The program is grounded in real-world advocacy strategies and includes actionable tools, templates, and insider tips.This holiday season, give yourself the gift of confidence and clarity in the IEP process. Registration is simple, and with lifetime access, this program offers invaluable support at a one-time price.For more details and to register, visitAbout A Day In Our Shoes:Founded by Lisa Lightner, A Day In Our Shoes is a trusted resource for parents of children with special needs. With over a decade of experience as a Special Education Advocate, Lisa provides clear, actionable advice and resources to empower families through IEPs, 504 plans, and beyond.

