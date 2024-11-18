Warm Water Aquaculture Feed Market To Attain A Market Value Of $60,914.9 Million By 2026 CAGR 3.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global warm water aquaculture feed size was $45,696.2 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $60,914.9 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026.The world warm water aquaculture feed market growth is primarily supplemented by rise in seafood consumption, growth in aquaculture activity, and functional feed formulations. However, increase in raw material prices and stringent regulations might dissuade the market expansion.Request Sample Report:Warm water aquaculture feed are compounded meals formulated for fish, shrimps, and crustaceans by mixing various raw materials such as sunflower, corn, soybean, fish meal, and fish oil. These blends are formulated based on specific requisite of the species and age. Warm water aquaculture feed plays a vital role in aquaculture industry owing to its high nutritional content, immune-resistant, and growth-promoting properties of compounded feed.With the global population reaching a 7.2 billion mark, the question of food security is on the rise. To combat this adverse situation, production of fish is given a major boost. Fish production has experienced growth over the years, owing to rise in fish farming activities. Furthermore, the government support for fish farming is also boosting the growth of the aquaculture market. Furthermore, R&D expenditure in the field of aquaculture and warm water aquaculture feed is continuously leading to improvements in the aquaculture production, resulting in increased production efficiency, higher product quality for consumers, and higher sustainability.Buy Now and Get Discount: /purchase-optionsThe global warm water aquaculture feed market is highly fragmented, with the presence of several market participants across various regions. The market shows high concentration toward Asia-Pacific region and highly unorganized market with many regional players with small market shares operating in the region. However, engaged stakeholders in the warm water aquaculture feed industry are now providing customized solutions exclusively for different species. The demand for individual-specific feed for various fish types in different regions is fulfilled through multiple ingredients. The prevalent raw materials utilized in aquafeed manufacturing include rice, wheat, corn, fish meal, fish oil, and soybean meal.The key players profiled in the report include Aller Aqua A/S, Alltech Inc., Beneo, Cargill, Incorporated, Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Nutreco N.V., Avanti Feeds Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd, Biomar Group, and Nutriad.Trending Reports:Global Seaweed MarketGlobal Plant-based Seafood MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.