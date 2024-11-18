White Castle Unveils New Merchandise Available On House Of Cravetm Online Storefront

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New items arrived just in time for holiday gifts for fans of White Castle

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, the fast-food pioneer and home of The Original SliderTM,

has launched a new-and-improved version of its merch store, House of Crave TM, just in time for holiday shopping.

The updated House of Crave has a fresh new look, a new line of merchandise, more detailed order tracking and convenient layaway payment options.

White Castle launched its newly updated online merch store, House of Crave, in time for the holiday shopping season.

This White Castle jersey is just one of several items available on White Castle's recently updated online merch store, House of Crave. The jersey features the words "Since 1921" on the back, referencing the year White Castle was founded and became America's first fast food hamburger chain.

"We have the most passionate fans in the fast-food industry, and they love to represent White Castle with branded merchandise," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We're excited about launching the new House of Crave, giving these fans countless fun options for showing off their love of White Castle."

White Castle has been offering branded merchandise through its House of Crave for 20 years. The site has been especially popular among Cravers, the term White Castle uses to affectionately describe its most dedicated and zealous fans. The revamped site is offering the items below and other brand-new items, all of which make perfect gifts for White Castle Cravers for Christmas and other celebrations.

"Seasons Grillings" ornament – Add a little Crave to your Christmas tree with this multi-layered, birch wood and acrylic ornament. It will add the perfect touch of Christmas cheer to any home."Since 1921" jersey and matching athletic shorts – This royal blue jersey with orange trim features the White Castle logo on the front and the words "Since 21" on the back, referencing the year White Castle was founded and became America's first fast food hamburger chain. Matching athletics shorts complete the look."Certified Craver" trucker hat – No one will ever question your devotion to White Castle when you're wearing this white trucker cap, emblazoned with the words "Certified White Castle Craver.""Follow Your Crave" t-shirt – It's easy to embrace the White Castle Crave in style by wearing this royal blue t-shirt that sports the phrase "Follow Your Crave."Shoe charms – Personalize your sandals with White Castle-themed charms and take your Slider love with you, wherever you go.Tumbler – This sleek-looking White Castle-themed tumbler will help you stay hydrated and will keep your beverage at the temperature you Crave.Friendship bracelet – Proclaim your adoration of White Castle by wearing a blue and orange bracelet. Be sure to gift one to your friend or loved one who shares your Crave.Tote bag – Carry your cravings in style with this White Castle Sliders canvas tote bag.Night Castle Crave light – Wrap this battery-operated light around your neck when you're reading, walking the dog or enjoying a sack of Sliders at night.Collectible holiday mugs – Collect the night and day versions of the "Follow Your Crave" holiday mug, just $15 for the pair. These will be available soon on the House of Crave and in Castles.

About White Castle®



White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time

magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's

"Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, ImpossibleTM

Slider).

In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary engagement of its team members and has received the Great Place to Work® CertificationTM for an extraordinary four consecutive years spanning 2021–2024. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans (Cravers), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation®

loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. For more information on White Castle and how to Follow Your Crave, visit

whitecastle .



SOURCE White Castle

