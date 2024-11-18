Research Unveils 'The Donald Dash': 1 In 4 Americans Considering Emigration Post-Trump's 2024 Victory

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Immigration Advice Service experiences 500% increase in U.S. traffic to its website

Top destinations for US citizens looking to emigrate include Canada and the U.K. 40% of 16-24 year olds in America are now considering leaving the U.S



LONDON, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following Donald Trump's historic comeback in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, millions of Americans are considering their "great escape," new research reveals .

The latest study from the Immigration Advice Service found that 25% of Americans are now considering relocating abroad. The Immigration Advice Service has also reported a 500% surge in U.S. traffic to its site, while Google searches from the U.S. for "moving abroad" and "how to emigrate" have hit record highs in 2024.

Interest is particularly high on the East and West coast, where 47% of Los Angeles residents and 35% of New York residents are considering an international move. Younger people are also far more likely to be looking to move abroad, with 40% of 16-24 year olds now considering emigrating, whereas only 14% of 55 year olds and over are pondering whether to leave the US.

The top destinations Americans are eyeing for their new home abroad include Canada (29%) which is followed by the UK (19%), whereas countries such as Ireland (7.5%) and Australia (8%) have proved less popular.

Americans aren't the only ones rethinking where they live. British citizens are increasingly turning away from the U.S. as a potential destination; 40% of Brits surveyed said they are now less likely to consider moving to America, with women being more inclined to say so (50%). Countries like Australia (15%) and Canada (14%) are now trending as preferred options.

Ono Okeregha, Director at the Immigration Advice Service, commented on the findings:“There's a complex mix of factors that affect a person's choice to emigrate and their preferred destination. However perceived stability both financial and political is extremely important. The recent US election has sent shockwaves through America and beyond. There is a real sense of uncertainty and we're seeing this impact both Americans and Brits' decisions about where they want to live and build their future.”

