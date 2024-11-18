Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 7 February 2024, Pandora announced a new share buyback programme, cf. Company announcement no. 843. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on abuse (market abuse regulation).

The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora's share capital and to meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes. Under the programme Pandora will repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 4.0 billion from 8 February 2024 until 31 January 2025 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The first tranche of DKK 1.3 billion concluded on 11 June 2024, while the second tranche of DKK 1.3 billion was completed on 27 September 2024. Pandora has appointed BNP as the sole lead manager on the third tranche of DKK 1.4 billion of the buy-back programme, which will run from 30 September 2024 and finish no later than 31 January 2025. The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Number of

shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK Accumulated under the programme 2,864,415 3,129,479,289 11 November 2024 11,000 1,077.72 11,854,896 12 November 2024 16,300 1,081.21 17,623,779 13 November 2024 14,103 1,088.65 15,353,288 14 November 2024 14,500 1,086.92 15,760,388 15 November 2024 18,000 1,088.84 19,599,104 Accumulated under the programme 2,938,318 3,209,670,744

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 2,822,155 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.4% of the Company's share capital.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detail in the spreadsheet attached to this Company Announcement.

ABOUT PANDORA

Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at accessible price points. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,700 points of sale, including more than 2,600 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 33,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at three facilities in Thailand using only recycled silver and gold. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and has set out to halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated revenue of DKK 28.1 billion (EUR 3.8 billion) in 2023.

