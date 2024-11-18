(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global market for Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) 2025-2045" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research offers an in-depth analysis offers valuable insights for stakeholders in the energy, industrial, and environmental sectors, as well as policymakers, investors, and researchers seeking to understand the transformative potential of CCUS in the global transition to a low-carbon economy.
As the world intensifies its efforts to achieve net-zero emissions, Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies are emerging as critical solutions for reducing emissions across essential hard-to-abate sectors sectors. CCUS refers to technologies that capture CO2 emissions and use or store them, leading to permanent sequestration. CCUS technologies capture carbon dioxide emissions from large power sources, including power generation or industrial facilities that use either fossil fuels or biomass for fuel. CO2 can also be captured directly from the atmosphere.
If not utilized onsite, captured CO2 is compressed and transported by pipeline, ship, rail or truck to be used in a range of applications, or injected into deep geological formations (including depleted oil and gas reservoirs or saline formations) which trap the CO2 for permanent storage.
The increasing interest in CO2 conversion technologies is reflected in the growing amount of private and public funding that has been channelled to companies in this field. Over the last decade, global private funding for CO2 use start-ups is over $9 billion, primarily in the form of venture capital and growth equity. Large corporations are also increasing their R&D investments and governments are allocating increasing funding.
In 2024, carbon capture investments have been a key focus for energy-related corporate and VC investment. The largest deal in Q1 was a $90m series A funding round for Carbon Capture, a US-based CO2 removal technology developer, backed by Aramco Ventures, Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund and Siemens Financial Services. Other carbon capture-related deals included the $36m series A round by direct air capture tech developer Avnos, backed by Shell Ventures.
Mission Zero Technologies received $28m in a series A round, backed by Siemens. US-based ocean's carbon removal tech developer Captura also closed a $22m series A round that featured Aramco Ventures, Equinor Ventures as well as other corporates like Eni, Hitachi and EDP.
Report contents include:
Analysis of market trends for integrated CCUS solutions, the rise of direct air capture technologies, and the growing interest in CO2 utilization for value-added products. In-depth examination of key CCUS technologies, their current state of development, and future innovations. Carbon Capture Carbon Utilization Carbon Storage Technology readiness levels (TRLs) of various CCUS approaches, highlighting areas of rapid advancement and identifying potential game-changers in the industry. Global CCUS capacity additions by technology and region CO2 capture volumes by source (power generation, industry, direct air capture) Utilization volumes by application (fuels, chemicals, materials, EOR) Storage volumes by type (geological, mineralization, other) Market size and revenue projections for key CCUS segments Investment trends and capital expenditure forecasts Comprehensive overview of the CCUS industry value chain, from technology providers and equipment manufacturers to project developers and end-users. Detailed profiles of over 310 companies across the CCUS value chain. Analysis of key players' strategies, market positioning, and competitive advantages Assessment of partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions shaping the industry Evaluation of emerging start-ups and innovative technology providers Regional Analysis including current and planned CCUS projects, regulatory frameworks, investment climates, and growth opportunities. Policy and Regulatory Landscape Detailed cost breakdowns for capture, transport, utilization, and storage Analysis of cost reduction trends and projections Comparison of CCUS costs across different applications and technologies Assessment of revenue streams and business models for CCUS projects Evaluation of the role of carbon markets in CCUS economics
Challenges and Opportunities including:
High capital and operational costs Technological barriers and scale-up issues Public perception and social acceptance Regulatory uncertainty and policy risks Infrastructure development needs
Emerging opportunities, such as:
Integration with hydrogen production for blue hydrogen Negative emissions technologies (NETs) like BECCS and DACCS Development of CCUS hubs and clusters Novel CO2 utilization pathways in high-value products Potential for CCUS in hard-to-abate sectors
Future Outlook and Scenarios including:
Pace of technological innovation Strength of climate policies and carbon pricing Public acceptance and support for CCUS Integration with other clean energy technologies Global economic trends and energy market dynamics
This comprehensive market report is an essential resource for:
Energy and industrial companies exploring CCUS opportunities Technology providers and equipment manufacturers in the CCUS space Project developers and investors in clean energy and climate solutions Policymakers and regulators shaping climate and energy policies Research institutions and academics studying carbon management strategies Environmental organizations and think tanks focused on climate change mitigation Financial institutions and analysts assessing the CCUS market potential
Key Topics Covered:
1 ABBREVIATIONS
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Definition of Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
2.2 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Main sources of carbon dioxide emissions
3.2 CO2 as a commodity
3.3 Meeting climate targets
3.4 Market drivers and trends
3.5 The current market and future outlook
3.6 CCUS Industry developments 2020-2024
3.7 CCUS investments
3.8 Government CCUS initiatives
3.9 Market map
3.10 Commercial CCUS facilities and projects
3.11 CCUS Value Chain
3.12 Key market barriers for CCUS
3.13 Carbon pricing
3.14 Global market forecasts
4 INTRODUCTION
4.1 What is CCUS?
4.2 Transporting CO2
4.3 Costs
4.4 Carbon credits
5 CARBON DIOXIDE CAPTURE
5.1 CO? capture technologies
5.2 >90% capture rate
5.3 99% capture rate
5.4 CO2 capture from point sources
5.5 Main carbon capture processes
5.6 Carbon separation technologies
5.7 Opportunities and barriers
5.8 Costs of CO2 capture
5.9 CO2 capture capacity
5.10 Direct air capture (DAC)
6 CARBON DIOXIDE REMOVAL
6.1 Conventional CDR on land
6.2 Technological CDR Solutions
6.3 Main CDR methods
6.4 Novel CDR methods
6.5 Market drivers
6.6 Technology Readiness Level (TRL): Carbon Dioxide Removal Methods
6.7 Carbon Credits
6.8 Types of Carbon Credits
6.9 Value chain
6.10 Monitoring, reporting, and verification
6.11 Government policies
6.12 Bioenergy with Carbon Removal and Storage (BiCRS)
6.13 BECCS
6.14 Enhanced Weathering
6.15 Afforestation/Reforestation
6.16 Soil carbon sequestration (SCS)
6.17 Biochar
6.18 Ocean-based CDR
7 CARBON DIOXIDE UTILIZATION
7.1 Overview
7.2 Carbon utilization business models
7.3 Co2 utilization pathways
7.4 Conversion processes
7.5 CO2-Utilization in Fuels
7.6 CO2-Utilization in Chemicals
7.7 CO2-Utilization in Construction and Building Materials
7.8 CO2-Utilization in Biological Yield-Boosting
7.9 CO2 Utilization in Enhanced Oil Recovery
7.10 Enhanced mineralization
8 CARBON DIOXIDE STORAGE
8.1 Introduction
8.2 CO2 storage sites
8.3 CO2 leakage
8.4 Global CO2 storage capacity
8.5 CO2 Storage Projects
8.6 CO2 -EOR
8.7 Costs
8.8 Challenges
9 CARBON DIOXIDE TRANSPORTATION
9.1 Introduction
9.2 CO2 transportation methods and conditions
9.3 CO2 transportation by pipeline
9.4 CO2 transportation by ship
9.5 CO2 transportation by rail and truck
9.6 Cost analysis of different methods
9.7 Companies
10 COMPANY PROFILES (313 company profiles)
3R-BioPhosphate 44.01 8Rivers Adaptavate Aeroborn B.V. Aether Diamonds Again Air Company Air Liquide S.A. Air Products and Chemicals Inc. Air Protein Air Quality Solutions Worldwide DAC Aircela Inc Airco Process Technology Airex Energy AirHive Airovation Technologies Algal Bio Co. Ltd. Algenol Algiecel ApS Andes Ag Inc. Aqualung Carbon Capture Arborea Arca Arkeon Biotechnologies Asahi Kasei AspiraDAC Pty Ltd. Aspiring Materials Atoco Avantium N.V. Avnos Inc. Aymium Axens SA Azolla BASF Group Barton Blakeley Technologies Ltd. BC Biocarbon Blue Planet Systems Corporation BluSky Inc. BP PLC Breathe Applied Sciences Bright Renewables Brilliant Planet bse Methanol GmbH C-Capture C2CNT LLC C4X Technologies Inc. Cambridge Carbon Capture Ltd. Capchar Ltd. Captura Corporation Capture6 Carba CarbiCrete Carbfix Carboclave Carbo Culture Carbofex Oy Carbominer Carbonade Carbonaide Oy Carbonaught Pty Ltd. CarbonBuilt Carbon CANTONNE Carbon Capture Inc. (CarbonCapture) Carbon Capture Machine (UK) Carbon Centric AS Carbon Clean Solutions Limited Carbon Collect Limited Carbon Engineering Ltd. Carbon Geocapture Corp Carbon Infinity Limited Carbon Limit Carbon Neutral Fuels Carbon Recycling International Carbon Re Carbon Reform Inc. Carbon Ridge Inc. Carbon Sink LLC CarbonStar Systems Carbon Upcycling Technologies CarbonCure Technologies Inc. Carbonfree Chemicals CarbonFree CarbonMeta Research Ltd Carbonova CarbonOrO Products B.V. CarbonQuest Carbon-Zero US LLC CarbonScape Ltd. Carbon8 Systems Carbon Blade Carbon Blue Carbyon BV Cella Mineral Storage Cemvita Factory Inc. CERT Systems Inc. CFOAM Limited Charm Industrial Chevron Corporation Chiyoda Corporation China Energy Investment Corporation (CHN Energy) Climeworks CNF Biofuel AS CO2 Capsol CO2Rail Company CO2CirculAir B.V. Compact Carbon Capture AS (Baker Hughes) Concrete4Change Coval Energy B.V. Covestro AG C-Quester Inc. Cquestr8 Limited CyanoCapture D-CRBN Decarbontek LLC Deep Branch Biotechnology Deep Sky Denbury Inc. Dimensional Energy Dioxide Materials Dioxycle Earth RepAIR Ebb Carbon
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN18112024004107003653ID1108896576
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.