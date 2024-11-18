(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global for Optical Computing 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Optical Computing 2025-2035 offers an in-depth analysis of the rapidly evolving optical computing industry, poised to revolutionize data processing, artificial intelligence, and quantum technologies. This cutting-edge research provides valuable insights into market trends, technological advancements, and growth opportunities in the optical computing sector over the next decade.

As the demand for high-performance computing, AI, and machine learning continues to grow exponentially, traditional electronic computing faces increasing limitations in speed, power consumption, and heat generation. Optical computing emerges as a promising solution to these challenges, offering the potential for faster data processing, improved energy efficiency, and enhanced performance in various applications.

The global optical computing market is poised for significant growth and transformation in the next decade, driven by the ever-increasing demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for immense computational power and speed. As traditional electronic computing approaches its physical limits, optical computing emerges as a promising solution to meet the growing computational needs of the future. Optical computing leverages the power of photons instead of electrons to process and transmit information, offering numerous advantages over conventional electronic systems.

These benefits include high-speed data processing, parallel processing capabilities, low power consumption, high bandwidth, and reduced heat generation. Recent technological advances in silicon photonics and quantum optics have further accelerated interest in optical computing solutions.

The success of silicon photonics in datacom, telecom, and optical I/O applications has paved the way for its adoption in computing. Additionally, advances in new high-performance materials such as thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) and silicon nitride (SiN) have sparked growing interest in using photons for information processing. The optical computing market encompasses a wide range of technologies, including photonic integrated circuits (PICs), optical processors, and quantum optical computing systems. Furthermore, the rapid advancements in quantum computing have positioned photons as one of the most promising options for qubits.

Optical technologies play an integral role in the development of quantum computing, with quantum optics and photonic qubits being extensively researched for their potential to outperform traditional methods in quantum computations.

Report contents include:



Market Analysis and Forecasts:



Detailed global optical computing market size projections from 2025 to 2035



Segmentation by technology type, application, and geography



Analysis of key growth drivers and inhibitors

Competitive landscape and market share analysis

Technology Overview:



In-depth exploration of optical computing principles and architectures



Comparison of electronic and photonic integrated circuits



Analysis of photonic integrated circuit (PIC) key concepts and components

Overview of quantum computing concepts and their integration with optical technologies

Materials and Manufacturing:



Comprehensive analysis of optical computing materials, including silicon photonics, indium phosphide, and emerging platforms



Examination of manufacturing processes, integration schemes, and heterogeneous integration techniques

Evaluation of key manufacturers and foundries in the optical computing ecosystem

Optical Computing Technologies:



Detailed analysis of photonic integrated circuits (PICs), optical processors, and quantum optical computing



Exploration of optical interconnects and advanced packaging technologies

Assessment of co-packaged optics (CPO) and its market implications

Applications and Use Cases:



In-depth examination of optical computing applications in data centers, telecommunications, quantum computing, automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and industrial sensing



Analysis of market potential and adoption trends across various sectors

Case studies highlighting successful implementations and research breakthroughs

Market Forecasts:



Granular market forecasts for PIC technologies, optical processors, and quantum optical computing



Segmentation by material platform, data rate, and application area

Regional market analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Technology Trends and Future Outlook:



Exploration of emerging technologies in optical computing



Analysis of integration trends and scalability improvements

Roadmaps for various optical computing technologies, including PICs, optical processors, and quantum optical computing

Challenges and Opportunities:



Comprehensive analysis of technical and market challenges facing the optical computing industry

Identification of key opportunities in data center acceleration, 5G/6G communications, quantum technologies, and green computing initiatives

Company Profiles:



Detailed profiles of over 90 companies active in the optical computing market. Analysis of key players, start-ups, and emerging companies across the value chain

This report is essential for:



Technology Companies: Gain insights into the latest advancements in optical computing and identify potential partnership or investment opportunities.

Investors: Understand market trends, growth projections, and key players in the optical computing ecosystem to make informed investment decisions.

Data Center Operators: Explore how optical computing technologies can enhance data center performance, reduce energy consumption, and meet growing computational demands.

Telecommunications Companies: Learn about the role of optical computing in advancing 5G and 6G technologies and improving network infrastructure.

Automotive and Aerospace Industries: Discover how optical computing can revolutionize LiDAR systems, autonomous vehicles, and aerospace applications.

Healthcare and Biomedical Sectors: Understand the potential of optical computing in advancing medical imaging, biosensors, and point-of-care diagnostics.

Research Institutions: Stay informed about the latest developments in quantum optical computing and identify areas for future research and collaboration. Policy Makers: Gain insights into the regulatory landscape surrounding optical computing and its potential impact on various industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market snapshot

1.2 Market map

1.3 Technology Status

1.4 Future Outlook

2 INTRODUCTION AND KEY CONCEPTS

2.1 Technology Background

2.2 Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Key Concepts

2.3 Quantum Computing Concepts

3 MATERIALS AND MANUFACTURING

3.1 Optical Computing Materials

3.2 Key Manufacturers and Foundries

4 OPTICAL COMPUTING TECHNOLOGIES

4.1 Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs)

4.2 Optical Processors

4.3 Quantum Optical Computing

4.4 Optical Interconnects

4.5 Advanced Packaging and Co-Packaged Optics

5 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

5.1 Data Centers and High-Performance Computing

5.2 Telecommunications

5.3 Quantum Computing and Communication

5.4 Automotive and LiDAR

5.5 Aerospace and Defense

5.6 Healthcare and Biomedical

5.7 Industrial Sensing and IoT

6 MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS

6.1 Global Optical Computing Market Overview

6.2 Market Segmentation

6.3 PIC Market Forecasts

6.4 Optical Processor Market Forecasts

6.5 Quantum Optical Computing Market Forecasts

7 TECHNOLOGY TRENDS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 Emerging Technologies in Optical Computing

7.2 Integration Trends

7.3 Scalability and Manufacturability Improvements

7.4 Advances in Quantum Optical Computing

7.5 The Role of AI in Optical Computing Design

7.6 Roadmaps for Various Optical Computing Technologies

8 CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITES

8.1 Technical Challenges

8.2 Market Challenges

8.3 Opportunities

8.4 Environmental Regulations and Sustainability

9 COMPANY PROFILES (98 company profiles)



3E8

AIM Photonics

Akhetonics

AMO

AQT

Astrape Networks

Atom computing

Black Semiconductor

Bosch

CamGraPhIC

Celestial AI

Cognifiber

Cornerstone

Crystal Quantum Computing

Dawn Semiconductor

Duality

DustPhotonics

EFFECT Photonics

eleQtron

Ephos

Exail Quantum Sensors

Finchetto

GlobalFoundries

Google

Heguang Microelectronics Technology

Hongguang Xiangshang

Hyperlight

IBM

ID Quantique

Infineon Technologies AG

Infleqtion

IonQ

Ipronics

Ligentec

Lightelligence

Lightium AG

LightMatter

LightON

Lightsolver

Liobate Technologies

LioniX

Lumai

Luminous Computing

Luxtelligence SA

Microsoft

Miraex

M Squared Lasers

Myrias Optics

Nanofiber Quantum Technologies

NcodiN

Neurophos

New Origin

NLM Photonics

NTT

Nvidia

Optalysys

ORCA Computing

Oriole Networks

ORI Chip

Oxford Ionics

Pasqal

PhotonDelta

Photonic

PhotonSpot

Planqc

Polaris Electro-Optics

PsiQuantum

Q.ANT

Qboson

QC82

QCI

Quandela

Quantinuum

Quantum Art

Quantum Opus

Quantum Transistors

Qudoor

Qudora Technologies

QuEra Computing

Qianmu Laser

Quix

Ranovus

Salience Labs

Scintil Photonics

SilTerra

Single Quantum

SMART Photonics

Sparrow Quantum ApS

SteerLight

Toshiba

Tower Semiconductors

TundraSystems

TuringQ

Universal Quantum

Vector Photonics

X fab

Xanadu Xscape Photonics

