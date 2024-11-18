Compañía Nacional De Chocolates Partners With Farmforce To Launch The Traceability And Zero Deforestation Program (PTCD)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CNCh x Farmforce

CNCh x Farmforce

CNCh Traceability and Zero Deforestation Program

Compañía Nacional de Chocolates launches the Traceability and Zero Deforestation Program with Farmforce, enhancing sustainable cocoa production standards.

- Santiago Martínez GiraldoOSLO, OSLO, NORWAY, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Compañía Nacional de Chocolates (CNCh) is proud to announce the official launch of its Traceability and Zero Deforestation Program (PTCD), a forward-looking initiative designed to ensure responsible and sustainable cocoa production. Aligned with global sustainability standards, this groundbreaking program includes a strategic partnership with Farmforce , a Norwegian leader in traceability solutions, to help CNCh comply with the European Union's Deforestation-Free Products Regulation (EUDR) and other international sustainability requirements.Since 1958, CNCh's Purchasing and Agricultural Development Team has been committed to developing the cocoa sector with high standards of quality and sustainability. Through the PTCD, CNCh strengthens this commitment, guaranteeing that its cocoa supply chain is transparent and free from deforestation, from cultivation to final processing.Farmforce's advanced traceability technology plays a central role in this initiative, allowing CNCh to track the origin of cocoa in real-time. This enables the company to ensure compliance with environmental, social, and labor regulations at every stage of the supply chain.“With Farmforce as our strategic ally, we are elevating our traceability efforts, ensuring compliance with EUDR, and providing consumers with the assurance that our products are 100% sustainable," said a CNCh representative.First Results and Ambitious GoalsSince the launch of the PTCD in May 2024, CNCh has successfully registered 5,500 cocoa farmers across 70 small farmer associations and cooperatives. By the end of the year, the program aims to increase this number to 6,500 farmers, further solidifying its deforestation-free supply chain. In addition to traceability, the program will integrate Human Rights Monitoring and Remediation Surveys, enhancing its impact on social sustainability.A Key Step Toward a Sustainable FutureThe launch of the PTCD is a decisive step in CNCh's leadership in sustainability within the chocolate industry. By safeguarding natural resources and prioritizing community well-being, CNCh continues to build an environmentally responsible and deforestation-free value chain.About Compañía Nacional de Chocolates (CNCh): Since 1920, CNCh has been a leader in Colombia's chocolate and snack markets, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. CNCh is part of the Chocolate Business Unit of Grupo Nutresa, with production facilities in Costa Rica, Mexico, and Peru.About Farmforce: Farmforce is a leading provider of traceability solutions, helping companies across the agri-commodities sector meet global sustainability and regulatory standards, including deforestation-free and ethical sourcing requirements.

