Children Speak Culmination Event Successfully Empowers Youth Voices With A Powerful 11-Point Agenda

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, November 17, 2024 – On the occasion of World Children\'s Week, children from various parts of Mumbai and Maharashtra crafted an 11 point agenda talking about their safety, inclusion and support in and communities.



On Sunday, the ''Children Speak: A Collective Commitment in Empowering Children's Voices” event successfully concluded at Maharashtra Nature Park, Sion Bandra Road, Dharavi, Mumbai. The grand event brought together over 150 children from vulnerable backgrounds in and around Mumbai.



The initiative led by 11 prominent NGOs including Prerana, Leher, Pratham, Jan Jagruti Vidyarthi Sangh, Apnalaya, SNEHA, SUPPORT, Salaam Baalak Trust, Mumbai Mobile Creches, Karunya Trust, and Committed Communities Development Trust, who have dedicated decades to amplifying the voices of children from vulnerable backgrounds. The agenda was presented to UNICEF and Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.



The key points of the agenda included safe, hygienic facilities with clean drinking water, accessible toilets and nutritious food. They called for essential infrastructure such as hospitals and secure public transport, alongside child-friendly spaces for safe play and learning. The agenda calls for child representation on protection and school management committees to help shape policies, stricter laws against abuse and improved safety measures to prevent harassment and trafficking. Children also urged for enhanced learning environments, safety education on consent and gender equality and training for law enforcement to handle child-related cases sensitively. The agenda includes anti-addiction awareness and emphasises equal educational opportunities, especially for girls. This agenda reflects the children's vision for nurturing environments that protect their rights and foster growth.



The agenda was a culmination of a three months participatory process with children in which they shared their views through street plays, dance, speeches and creative posters.



On the occasion, Advocate Susiben Shah, Chairperson, Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights said \"We need to strengthen our capabilities to push children\'s agenda and demands at various levels. I am happy for this dialogue arranged today on children\'s demands and what they want from society. This communication has to be extended to our families, communities and areas where we live. I am also keen and hopeful about girls\' education. The coming age belongs to them.\"



UNICEF Maharashtra Chief Sanjay Singh said \"We\'re also helping communities to be ready for climate change that affect children\'s lives. This means ensuring clean water, safe places to live and good healthcare during extreme weather. Mental well being is an equally important priority when there is so much pressure and competition that children face. We believe young people powerful agents of change! We give them training and tools to speak up for what\'s right and what matters to them.\"



The event marks the beginning of a larger movement to amplify children's voices, proving that their participation is invaluable in building a safer, more inclusive society.



The event featured captivating performances, including dance, puppet shows, street plays, and video presentations, all produced by the children to express their concerns creatively.



Prominent personalities including Chanda Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner BMC, Shobha Shelar, District Women and Child Development Officer, Mumbai City, Sharad Chikhale, Labour Officer, Priti Patkar, Co-Founder and Director Prerana were present for the programme.

